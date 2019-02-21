Agile IoT 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Agile IoT Industry 2019

This report analyzes the global agile IoT market by component (hardware, software), by deployment (on-premises, cloud), by organization size (large, small, medium), by connectivity (LAN, wi-fi, li-fi), vertical (manufacturing, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global agile IoT market include:

• ByteLight, Inc. (U.S)

• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

• General Electronic Corp. (U.S)

• LVX System (U.S)

• Panasonic Corp. (Japan)

• Qualcomm Inc. (U.S)

• PureLifi Ltd (U.S)

• Ibsentelecom Ltd. (U.S)

• Lightbee Corp. (U.S)

• Supreme Architecture Inc. (U.S)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia–Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of component, the global agile IoT market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Hardware

• Software

On the basis of deployment, the global agile IoT market has been categorized into the following segments:

• On-premises

• Cloud

On the basis of organization size, the global agile IoT market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Large

• Small

• Medium

On the basis of connectivity, the global agile IoT market has been categorized into the following segments:

• LAN

• Wi-Fi

• Li-Fi

On the basis of vertical, the global agile IoT market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Agile Iot Market : By Component

1.3.2 Global Agile Iot Market : By Connectivity

1.3.3 Global Agile Iot Market : By Deployment

1.3.4 Global Agile Iot Market : By Organization Size

1.3.5 Global Agile Iot Market : By End User

1.3.6 Global Agile Iot Market : By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Component

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Agile Iot Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Component

6.2.1.1 Hardware

6.2.1.2 Software

6.2.1.3 Deployement

6.2.1.4 Others

6.2.2 By Connectivity

6.2.2.1 Lan

6.2.2.2 Ble

6.2.2.3 Li-Fi

6.2.2.4 Zigbee

6.2.2.5 Zwave

6.2.2.6 Lora

6.2.2.7 Rf

6.2.2.8 Wi-Fi

6.2.2.9 Others

6.2.3 By Deployment

6.2.3.1 Cloud

6.2.3.2 On-Premises

6.2.3.3 Others

6.2.4 By Organization Size

6.2.4.1 Large

6.2.4.2 Small

6.2.4.3 Medium

6.2.5 By Vertical

6.2.5.1 Media And Entertainment

6.2.5.2 Bfsi

6.2.5.3 Government

6.2.5.4 Telecommunications And It

6.2.5.5 Retail And E-Commerce

6.2.5.6 Transportation And Logistics

6.2.5.7 Others

6.2.6 By Region

6.2.6.1 North America

6.2.6.2 Europe

6.5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.6.4 Rest Of World

Continued……

