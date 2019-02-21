Laundry Detergent Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2023
“Laundry Detergent - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Laundry Detergent Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Laundry Detergent - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023” To Its Research Database
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Laundry Detergent in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Laundry Detergent market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Unilever
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Procter & Gamble
Lion Corporation
Kao Corporation
Method products
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Powder
Liquid
Fabric Softeners
Detergent Tablets
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Laundry Detergent for each application, including
Household
Industrial or Institutional
