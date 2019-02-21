Agrochemical Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023
PUNE, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Agrochemical Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023”.
Description:-
This report analyzes the agrochemical market by Product Type [Fertilizers (Potassic, Nitrogenous, Phosphatic), Pesticides (Fungicides, Insecticides, Herbicides, Bio-Pesticides)], Crop Type (Food Grains, Cash Crops, Horticulture Crops) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World); it also studies the key manufacturers in the market.
The major players in agrochemical market include:
• The Mosaic Company (the U.S.)
• Bayer CropScience Limited (Germany)
• The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Monsanto Company (the U.S.)
• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel)
• Nufarm Limited (Australia)
• Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan)
• Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349699-agrochemical-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
NORTH AMERICA
US
Canada
EUROPE
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Spain
UK
Poland
Rest of Europe
ASIA-PACIFIC
Japan
Australia
India
New Zealand
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Rest Of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
On the basis of types, the agrochemical market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Fertilizers
o Potassic
o Nitrogenous
o Phosphatic
• Pesticides
o Fungicides
o Insecticides
o Herbicides
o Bio-Pesticides
o Others
On the basis of crop type, the agrochemical market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Food Grains
• Cash Crops
• Horticulture Crops
• Plantation Crops
…….
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3349699-agrochemical-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Agrochemicals Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Agrochemicals Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
Continued……
Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3349699
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.