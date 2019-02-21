Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Agrochemical Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023

This report analyzes the agrochemical market by Product Type [Fertilizers (Potassic, Nitrogenous, Phosphatic), Pesticides (Fungicides, Insecticides, Herbicides, Bio-Pesticides)], Crop Type (Food Grains, Cash Crops, Horticulture Crops) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World); it also studies the key manufacturers in the market.

The major players in agrochemical market include:

• The Mosaic Company (the U.S.)
• Bayer CropScience Limited (Germany)
• The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Monsanto Company (the U.S.)
• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel)
• Nufarm Limited (Australia)
• Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan)
• Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

NORTH AMERICA
US
Canada
EUROPE
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Spain
UK
Poland
Rest of Europe
ASIA-PACIFIC
Japan
Australia
India
New Zealand
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Rest Of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America

On the basis of types, the agrochemical market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Fertilizers
o Potassic
o Nitrogenous
o Phosphatic
• Pesticides
o Fungicides
o Insecticides
o Herbicides
o Bio-Pesticides
o Others

On the basis of crop type, the agrochemical market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Food Grains
• Cash Crops
• Horticulture Crops
• Plantation Crops

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Agrochemicals Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Agrochemicals Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued……

