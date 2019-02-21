Heliocor partners with CBX to bring state-of-the-art regulatory compliance to Middle East cryptocurrency market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, United Kingdom, 21st February 2019 Heliocor , an emerging regulation technology company based in London, UK, has announced a strategic partnership with CBX, a fully-integrated global cryptocurrency trading platform based in Middle East.The partnership is designed to improve investors’ engagement with cryptocurrencies while allowing for enhanced due diligence of both institutional investors and retail investors in the Middle East. Heliocor’s flagship product, Dokstor , is a fully GDPR compliant cross regulation onboarding application that is now fully integrated into CBX trading platform, allowing CBX to apply the latest Know your Client (“KYC”) and Anti Money Laundering (“AML’) checks to its wide range of clients globally.Strategic partnership to improve confidence of Middle East cryptocurrency participantsLondon, United Kingdom, 21st February 2019Heliocor, an emerging regulation technology company based in London, UK, has announced a strategic partnership with CBX, a fully-integrated global cryptocurrency trading platform based in Middle East.The partnership is designed to improve investors’ engagement with cryptocurrencies while allowing for enhanced due diligence of both institutional investors and retail investors in the Middle East. Heliocor’s flagship product, Dokstor, is a fully GDPR compliant cross regulation onboarding application that is now fully integrated into CBX trading platform, allowing CBX to apply the latest Know your Client (“KYC”) and Anti Money Laundering (“AML’) checks to its wide range of clients globally.Meng Chan Shu, CEO of CBX, says: “As increasing numbers of institutional and retail investors move into the cryptocurrency market, financial technology companies are seeing more opportunities to engage with these investors. Institutional clients demand more sophisticated solutions, so working with Heliocor is a key focus for CBX: our customers will benefit from the most effective regulation technology available in the market.”Vikas Tripathi, Managing Director of Heliocor says: “Several companies from blockchain and cryptocurrency have engaged with us to help them overcome their ever-changing regulation challenges. We believe that cryptocurrency markets will form a key market for our technology, allowing us to apply our deep regulation and compliance knowledge in banking and financial institutions to further engage with the blockchain industry. We are delighted to be working with CBX to provide them with an enhanced due diligence capability and adding confidence to their users as they access the crypto market.”About CBXCBX is a digital asset trading platform dedicated to providing users with safe and professional digital currency trading services. The company has independent operating teams in UAE, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and London, other countries and regions. Citizen in digital time needs a trustworthy infrastructure. The system is powered in-house and has a proven track record for safe keeping of digital asset in a secured safe wallet system.We help users to find valuable crypto-assets all over the world and provide high-class trading experience. We use the state-of-art technology and control procedures to ensure that users can easily and securely manage their digital assets. At CBX, our mission is to deliver the fastest and most secure trading platform available and protect users crypto-currency impregnable. CBX being the first crypto exchange to introduce OTC on AED (UAE Dirhams). Currently, CBX trades over $20 million worth of crypto on a daily basis and is the largest crypto exchange in the Middle East.About HeliocorHeliocor’s mission is to radically reduce and potentially eliminate the $300 billion annual cost of fraud globally by building an anti-fraud ecosystem based on its existing products. Today, Heliocor’s core product is RoboliticsTM, a high-speed data analytics engine, that helps financial institutions manage their compliance more effectively and much more cheaply than other solutions. Its proven technology, using AI, neural networks and machine learning, is working in Tier 1, 2 and 3 financial institutions today.Heliocor also supports clients with Know your Client (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML)onboarding via its Dokstor software which uses blockchain encryption. Dokstor is available as an API (linked to RoboliticsTM) and as a standalone App (in the Play and App Stores). Combining the two developed and delivered products, two more developing products, with the leveraging the power of blockchain, Heliocor intends to build world’s first global anti-fraud ecosystem to radically reduce and potentially eliminate identity fraud.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.