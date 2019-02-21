Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Defense Logistics 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.2 % and Forecast to 2023

About Defense Logistics 
Defense logistics involves planning, processing, and controlling the physical flow of essential goods from the origin to military bases or from one military base to another, in a cost-efficient way. In addition, it includes the storage and maintenance of both sensitive and non-sensitive military equipment. 
Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Defense Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 1.66% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Defense Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• AECOM 
• BAE Systems 
• Crowley Maritime 
• DynCorp International 
• Lockheed Martin

 

Market driver 
• Rising global military spending 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Threats due to supply chain complexities 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Collaborative logistics approach 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 
PART 04: INTRODUCTION 
• Market outline 
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE 
• Market ecosystem 
• Market characteristics 
• Market segmentation analysis 
PART 06: MARKET SIZING 
• Market definition 
• Market sizing 2017 
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 
• Bargaining power of buyers 
• Bargaining power of suppliers 
• Threat of new entrants 
• Threat of substitutes 
• Threat of rivalry 
• Market condition 
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE 
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS 
• Segmentation by solutions 
• Comparison by solutions 
• Military infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Military logistics services – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Military FMS – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Market opportunity by solutions 
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 
• Geographical segmentation 
• Regional comparison 
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Key leading countries 
• Market opportunity 
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK 
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS 
• Collaborative logistics approach 
• Adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure 
• Vehicle management system for defense logistics players 
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE 
• Overview 
• Landscape disruption 
• Competitive scenario 
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS 
• Vendors covered 
• Vendor classification 
• Market positioning of vendors 
• AECOM 
• BAE Systems 
• Crowley Maritime 
• DynCorp International 
• Lockheed Martin 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

