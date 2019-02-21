Global Gluten-Free Products Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Gluten-Free Products Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Gluten-Free Products Market
The global Gluten-Free Products market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten-Free Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gluten-Free Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten-Free Products in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Gluten-Free Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gluten-Free Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Boulder Brands
DR. SCHAR AG/SPA
ENJOY LIFE NATURAL
General Mills,Inc
The Hain Celestial Group
Kraft Heinz
HERO GROUP AG
KELKIN LTD
NQPC
RAISIO PLC
Kellogg's Company
Big Oz Industries
Domino's Pizza
Market size by Product
Bakery Products
Pizzas & Pastas
Cereals & Snacks
Savories
Others
Market size by End User
Conventional Stores
Hotels & Restaurants
Educational Institutions
Hospitals & Drug Stores
Specialty Services
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Gluten-Free Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Gluten-Free Products market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Gluten-Free Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Gluten-Free Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gluten-Free Products are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Gluten-Free Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
