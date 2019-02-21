Global Armor Materials Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Armor Materials Market

Executive Summary

Armor Materials market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Royal DSM N.V

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

Saab AB

Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

Royal TenCate NV

TATA Advanced Materials Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Alcoa Corporation

CeramTec Group

PPG Industries Inc.

AGY Holding Corp.

CoorsTek Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

SSAB AB

Waco Composites

Teijin Aramid B.V.

BAOTI Group Co.,Ltd.

Protective Structures, Ltd.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Surmet Corporation

JPS Composite Materials Corporation

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

CerCo Corporation

Fushun Special Steel Shares Co. Ltd

Global Armor Materials Market: Product Segment Analysis

Metals & Alloys

Ceramics

Aramid

UHMWPE

Fiberglass

Others

Global Armor Materials Market: Application Segment Analysis

Vehicle

Aerospace & Marine

Body

Others

Global Armor Materials Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

China

India

Japan

SEA

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Armor Materials Industry 1

1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1

1.1.1 Metals & Alloys 4

1.1.2 Ceramics 4

1.1.3 Aramid 5

1.1.4 UHMWPE 5

1.1.5 Fiberglass 6

1.2 Main Market Activities 6

1.3 Similar Industries 6

1.4 Industry at a Glance 7

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 8

2.1 Armor Materials Markets by regions 8

2.1.1 USA 8

USA Market Revenue and Growth Rate 8

Market overview 9

USA Major Players in 2018 9

2.1.2 Europe 10

Europe Market Revenue and Growth Rate 10

Market overview 11

Europe Major Players in 2018 11

2.1.3 China 12

China Market Revenue and Growth Rate 12

Market overview 13

China Major Players in 2018 13

2.1.4 India 14

India Market Revenue and Growth Rate 14

Market overview 15

2.1.5 Japan 16

Japan Market Revenue and Growth Rate 16

Market overview 17

2.1.6 South East Asia 18

South East Asia Market Revenue and Growth Rate 18

Market overview 19

2.2 World Armor Materials Market by Types 19

Metals & Alloys 19

Ceramics 19

Aramid 20

UHMWPE 20

Fiberglass 20

2.3 World Armor Materials Market by Applications 21

Vehicle Armor 21

Aerospace & Marine Armor 21

Body Armor 21

2.4 World Armor Materials Market Analysis 23

2.4.1 World Armor Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018 23

2.4.2 World Armor Materials Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018 24

2.4.3 World Armor Materials Market Price Analysis 2013-2018 25

Chapter 3 World Armor Materials Market share 26

3.1 World Sales Market Share by Major Players 26

3.2 World Revenue Market Share by Major Players 27

3.3 Major Regions Market Share by Sales 2013-2018 29

3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue (M USD) 2013-2018 31

3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 2013-2018 33

Chapter 4 Supply Chain 36

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 36

4.2 Raw Material Market Analysis 37

4.2.1 Raw Material Prices Analysis 2014-2018 37

4.2.2 Raw Material Supply Market Analysis 39

4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 40

4.4 Production Process Analysis 41

4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 44

Continued….

