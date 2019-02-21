Global Armor Materials Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Armor Materials Market
Executive Summary
Armor Materials market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The Players Mentioned in our report
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Royal DSM N.V
Honeywell International Inc.
3M Company
Saab AB
Allegheny Technologies, Inc.
Royal TenCate NV
TATA Advanced Materials Ltd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
Alcoa Corporation
CeramTec Group
PPG Industries Inc.
AGY Holding Corp.
CoorsTek Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc
SSAB AB
Waco Composites
Teijin Aramid B.V.
BAOTI Group Co.,Ltd.
Protective Structures, Ltd.
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Surmet Corporation
JPS Composite Materials Corporation
SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG
CerCo Corporation
Fushun Special Steel Shares Co. Ltd
Global Armor Materials Market: Product Segment Analysis
Metals & Alloys
Ceramics
Aramid
UHMWPE
Fiberglass
Others
Global Armor Materials Market: Application Segment Analysis
Vehicle
Aerospace & Marine
Body
Others
Global Armor Materials Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
China
India
Japan
SEA
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Armor Materials Industry 1
1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1
1.1.1 Metals & Alloys 4
1.1.2 Ceramics 4
1.1.3 Aramid 5
1.1.4 UHMWPE 5
1.1.5 Fiberglass 6
1.2 Main Market Activities 6
1.3 Similar Industries 6
1.4 Industry at a Glance 7
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 8
2.1 Armor Materials Markets by regions 8
2.1.1 USA 8
USA Market Revenue and Growth Rate 8
Market overview 9
USA Major Players in 2018 9
2.1.2 Europe 10
Europe Market Revenue and Growth Rate 10
Market overview 11
Europe Major Players in 2018 11
2.1.3 China 12
China Market Revenue and Growth Rate 12
Market overview 13
China Major Players in 2018 13
2.1.4 India 14
India Market Revenue and Growth Rate 14
Market overview 15
2.1.5 Japan 16
Japan Market Revenue and Growth Rate 16
Market overview 17
2.1.6 South East Asia 18
South East Asia Market Revenue and Growth Rate 18
Market overview 19
2.2 World Armor Materials Market by Types 19
Metals & Alloys 19
Ceramics 19
Aramid 20
UHMWPE 20
Fiberglass 20
2.3 World Armor Materials Market by Applications 21
Vehicle Armor 21
Aerospace & Marine Armor 21
Body Armor 21
2.4 World Armor Materials Market Analysis 23
2.4.1 World Armor Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018 23
2.4.2 World Armor Materials Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018 24
2.4.3 World Armor Materials Market Price Analysis 2013-2018 25
Chapter 3 World Armor Materials Market share 26
3.1 World Sales Market Share by Major Players 26
3.2 World Revenue Market Share by Major Players 27
3.3 Major Regions Market Share by Sales 2013-2018 29
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue (M USD) 2013-2018 31
3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 2013-2018 33
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 36
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 36
4.2 Raw Material Market Analysis 37
4.2.1 Raw Material Prices Analysis 2014-2018 37
4.2.2 Raw Material Supply Market Analysis 39
4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 40
4.4 Production Process Analysis 41
4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 44
Continued….
