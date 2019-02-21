Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Armor Materials Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Armor Materials Market

Executive Summary

Armor Materials market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report 
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company 
Royal DSM N.V 
Honeywell International Inc. 
3M Company 
Saab AB 
Allegheny Technologies, Inc. 
Royal TenCate NV 
TATA Advanced Materials Ltd. 
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. 
Alcoa Corporation 
CeramTec Group 
PPG Industries Inc. 
AGY Holding Corp. 
CoorsTek Inc. 
Morgan Advanced Materials plc 
SSAB AB 
Waco Composites 
Teijin Aramid B.V. 
BAOTI Group Co.,Ltd. 
Protective Structures, Ltd. 
Carpenter Technology Corporation 
Surmet Corporation 
JPS Composite Materials Corporation 
SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG 
CerCo Corporation 
Fushun Special Steel Shares Co. Ltd

Global Armor Materials Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Metals & Alloys 
Ceramics 
Aramid 
UHMWPE 
Fiberglass 
Others

Global Armor Materials Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Vehicle 
Aerospace & Marine 
Body 
Others

Global Armor Materials Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
China 
India 
Japan 
SEA

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Armor Materials Industry 1 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1 
      1.1.1 Metals & Alloys 4 
      1.1.2 Ceramics 4 
      1.1.3 Aramid 5 
      1.1.4 UHMWPE 5 
      1.1.5 Fiberglass 6 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 6 
    1.3 Similar Industries 6 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance 7 
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 8 
    2.1 Armor Materials Markets by regions 8 
      2.1.1 USA 8 
USA Market Revenue and Growth Rate 8 
Market overview 9 
USA Major Players in 2018 9 
      2.1.2 Europe 10 
Europe Market Revenue and Growth Rate 10 
Market overview 11 
Europe Major Players in 2018 11 
      2.1.3 China 12 
China Market Revenue and Growth Rate 12 
Market overview 13 
China Major Players in 2018 13 
      2.1.4 India 14 
India Market Revenue and Growth Rate 14 
Market overview 15 
      2.1.5 Japan 16 
Japan Market Revenue and Growth Rate 16 
Market overview 17 
      2.1.6 South East Asia 18 
South East Asia Market Revenue and Growth Rate 18 
Market overview 19 
    2.2 World Armor Materials Market by Types 19 
Metals & Alloys 19 
Ceramics 19 
Aramid 20 
UHMWPE 20 
Fiberglass 20 
    2.3 World Armor Materials Market by Applications 21 
Vehicle Armor 21 
Aerospace & Marine Armor 21 
Body Armor 21 
    2.4 World Armor Materials Market Analysis 23 
      2.4.1 World Armor Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018 23 
      2.4.2 World Armor Materials Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018 24 
      2.4.3 World Armor Materials Market Price Analysis 2013-2018 25 
Chapter 3 World Armor Materials Market share 26 
    3.1 World Sales Market Share by Major Players 26 
    3.2 World Revenue Market Share by Major Players 27 
    3.3 Major Regions Market Share by Sales 2013-2018 29 
    3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue (M USD) 2013-2018 31 
    3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 2013-2018 33 
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 36 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 36 
    4.2 Raw Material Market Analysis 37 
      4.2.1 Raw Material Prices Analysis 2014-2018 37 
      4.2.2 Raw Material Supply Market Analysis 39 
    4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 40 
    4.4 Production Process Analysis 41 
    4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 44 

Continued….

