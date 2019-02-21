Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Styrene Monomer (SM) Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Styrene Monomer (SM) Market

Executive Summary

Styrene Monomer (SM) market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report 
INEOS Styrolution 
Shell 
Lyondell Basell 
Sinopec 
Total 
CNPC 
FCFC 
SABIC 
Hanwha Total Petrochemicals 
Jubail Chevron PhilliEPS 
Americas Styrenics 
Trinseo 
New Solar 
Asahi Kasei 
CNOOC SHELL 
LG Chemical 
SECCO 
ENI 
Pars Petrochemical 
Lotte Chemical 
Tianjin Dagu Chemical 
Idemitsu Kosan 
Shuangliang Leasty Chemical 
SK Global 
NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL 
SKC 
Taiyo Oil 
GRAND PACIFIC PETROCHEMICAL 
Taiwan Styrene Monomer Corporation 
YEOCHUN NCC 
Denka 
Westlake Chemical 
Donghao Chemical 
Yuhuang Chemical 
Huajin Chemical

Global Styrene Monomer (SM) Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Propylene Oxide Styrene Monomer (PO/SM) Method 
Conventional Method 
Global Styrene Monomer (SM) Market: Application Segment Analysis 
EPS 
ABS/SAN 
SBL 
GP/HI PS 
Others 
Global Styrene Monomer (SM) Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Korea 
Japan 
SEA

Table of Content -Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the Styrene Monomer (SM) Industry 1 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1 
      1.1.1 Propylene Oxide Styrene Monomer (PO/SM) Method 2 
      1.1.2 Conventional Method 2 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 2 
    1.3 Similar Industries 4 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance 4 
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 6 
    2.1 Styrene Monomer (SM) Markets by regions 6 
      2.1.1 North America 6 
North America Market Revenue and Growth Rate 6 
Market overview 8 
North America Major Players in 2018 8 
      2.1.2 Europe 9 
Europe Market Revenue and Growth Rate 9 
Market overview 10 
Europe Major Players in 2018 10 
      2.1.3 China 11 
China Market Revenue and Growth Rate 11 
Market overview 12 
China Major Players in 2018 12 
      2.1.4 Korea 13 
Korea Market Revenue and Growth Rate 13 
      2.1.5 Japan 14 
Japan Market Revenue and Growth Rate 14 
Market overview 15 
      2.1.6 South East Asia 15 
South East Asia Market Revenue and Growth Rate 15 
Market overview 16 
Asian (Ex China) Styrene Monomer Players in 2018 16 
    2.2 World Styrene Monomer (SM) Market by Types 17 
Propylene Oxide Styrene Monomer (PO/SM) Method 17 
Conventional Method 17 
    2.3 World Styrene Monomer (SM) Market by Applications 18 
EPS 18 
ABS/SAN 18 
SBL 18 
GP/HI PS 18 
Others 18 
    2.4 World Styrene Monomer (SM) Market Analysis 19 
      2.4.1 World Styrene Monomer (SM) Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018 19 
      2.4.2 World Styrene Monomer (SM) Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018 20 
      2.4.3 World Styrene Monomer (SM) Market Price Analysis 2013-2018 20 
Chapter 3 World Styrene Monomer (SM) Market share 21 
    3.1 World Production Market share by Major Players 21 
    3.2 World Revenue Market share by Major Players 23 
    3.3 Major Regions Market share by Sales 2013-2018 25 
    3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue (M USD) 2013-2018 26 
    3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 2013-2018 28 
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 30 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 30 
    4.2 Raw material Market analysis 30 
    4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 32 
    4.4 Production Process Analysis 35 
    4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 36 

