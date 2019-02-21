Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Petroleum Coke Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019

Executive Summary

Petroleum Coke market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report 
Shell 
Valero Fuel 
ConocoPhillips 
MPC 
Asbury Carbons 
ExxonMobil 
Aminco Resource 
Carbograf 
British Petroleum 
Ferrolux 
Mitsubishi 
Sumitomo 
Nippon Coke&Engineering 
Asia (Ex China)n Oil 
Atha 
Essar Oil 
Minmat Ferro Alloys 
Rain CII 
Reliance 
Aluminium Bahrain 
Saudi Aramco 
Sinopec 
CNPC 
CNOOC 
CPC 
Landbridge Group 
Shaanxi Coal and Chem 
Luqing Petrochemical 

Global Petroleum Coke Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Needle coke type 
Shot coke type 
Sponge coke type 
Powder Coke Type 
Others 
Global Petroleum Coke Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Electrolytic aluminum and Steel 
Fuel 
Other (Graphite, Calcium carbide and etc) 
Global Petroleum Coke Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Asia (Ex China) 


Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Petroleum Coke Industry 1 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1 
      1.1.1 Needle coke type 2 
      1.1.2 Shot coke type 2 
      1.1.3 Sponge coke type 2 
      1.1.4 Powder Coke Type 2 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 2 
    1.3 Similar Industries 5 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance 5 
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 6 
    2.1 Petroleum Coke Markets by regions 6 
      2.1.1 North America 6 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 6 
      2.1.2 Europe 8 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 8 
      2.1.3 China 9 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 9 
      2.1.4 Asia (Ex China) 10 
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 10 
    2.2 World Petroleum Coke Market by Types 12 
Needle coke type 12 
Shot coke type 12 
Sponge coke type 12 
Powder Coke Type 12 
    2.3 World Petroleum Coke Market by Applications 14 
Electrolytic aluminum and Steel 14 
Fuel 14 
Other (Graphite, Calcium carbide and etc) 14 
    2.4 World Petroleum Coke Market Analysis 15 
      2.4.1 World Petroleum Coke Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018 15 
      2.4.2 World Petroleum Coke Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018 15 
      2.4.3 World Petroleum Coke Market Price Analysis 2013-2018 16 
Chapter 3 World Petroleum Coke Market share 17 
    3.1 World Production Market share by Major Players 17 
    3.2 World Revenue Market share by Major Players 19 
    3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production 2013-2018 21 
    3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue (M USD) 2013-2018 23 
    3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 2013-2018 24 
Chapter 4 Supply Chain 27 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 27 
    4.2 Raw material Market analysis 28 
      4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2018 28 
      4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis 28 
    4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 28 
    4.4 Production Process Analysis 31 
    4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 32

Continued……

