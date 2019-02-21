Global Petroleum Coke Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Petroleum Coke Market

Executive Summary

Petroleum Coke market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report

Shell

Valero Fuel

ConocoPhillips

MPC

Asbury Carbons

ExxonMobil

Aminco Resource

Carbograf

British Petroleum

Ferrolux

Mitsubishi

Sumitomo

Nippon Coke&Engineering

Asia (Ex China)n Oil

Atha

Essar Oil

Minmat Ferro Alloys

Rain CII

Reliance

Aluminium Bahrain

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec

CNPC

CNOOC

CPC

Landbridge Group

Shaanxi Coal and Chem

Luqing Petrochemical

Global Petroleum Coke Market: Product Segment Analysis

Needle coke type

Shot coke type

Sponge coke type

Powder Coke Type

Others

Global Petroleum Coke Market: Application Segment Analysis

Electrolytic aluminum and Steel

Fuel

Other (Graphite, Calcium carbide and etc)

Global Petroleum Coke Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Asia (Ex China)



Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Petroleum Coke Industry 1

1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1

1.1.1 Needle coke type 2

1.1.2 Shot coke type 2

1.1.3 Sponge coke type 2

1.1.4 Powder Coke Type 2

1.2 Main Market Activities 2

1.3 Similar Industries 5

1.4 Industry at a Glance 5

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 6

2.1 Petroleum Coke Markets by regions 6

2.1.1 North America 6

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 6

2.1.2 Europe 8

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 8

2.1.3 China 9

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 9

2.1.4 Asia (Ex China) 10

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 10

2.2 World Petroleum Coke Market by Types 12

Needle coke type 12

Shot coke type 12

Sponge coke type 12

Powder Coke Type 12

2.3 World Petroleum Coke Market by Applications 14

Electrolytic aluminum and Steel 14

Fuel 14

Other (Graphite, Calcium carbide and etc) 14

2.4 World Petroleum Coke Market Analysis 15

2.4.1 World Petroleum Coke Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2018 15

2.4.2 World Petroleum Coke Market Consumption and Growth rate 2013-2018 15

2.4.3 World Petroleum Coke Market Price Analysis 2013-2018 16

Chapter 3 World Petroleum Coke Market share 17

3.1 World Production Market share by Major Players 17

3.2 World Revenue Market share by Major Players 19

3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production 2013-2018 21

3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue (M USD) 2013-2018 23

3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 2013-2018 24

Chapter 4 Supply Chain 27

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 27

4.2 Raw material Market analysis 28

4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2018 28

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis 28

4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 28

4.4 Production Process Analysis 31

4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 32

Continued……

