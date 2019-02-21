Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market 2019- Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025
Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Description:
In 2017, the global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corp.
Sony Corp.
Nintendo Co. Ltd
Linden Labs
Electronic Arts
Facebook/ Oculus
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Google Inc.
HTC Corporation
Virtuix
Leap Motion Inc
Telsa Studios
Qualcomm Inc
VirZoom Inc
Lucid VR
ZEISS International
Razer
FOVE
Oculus VR
Activision Blizzard
Disney
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
GoPro
NVIDIA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Gaming Console
Desktop
Smartphone
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Gaming Console
1.5.3 Desktop
1.5.4 Smartphone
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size
2.2 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corp.
12.1.1 Microsoft Corp. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corp. Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corp. Recent Development
12.2 Sony Corp.
12.2.1 Sony Corp. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.2.4 Sony Corp. Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Sony Corp. Recent Development
12.3 Nintendo Co. Ltd
12.3.1 Nintendo Co. Ltd Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.3.4 Nintendo Co. Ltd Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Nintendo Co. Ltd Recent Development
12.4 Linden Labs
12.4.1 Linden Labs Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.4.4 Linden Labs Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Linden Labs Recent Development
12.5 Electronic Arts
12.5.1 Electronic Arts Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.5.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development
12.6 Facebook/ Oculus
12.6.1 Facebook/ Oculus Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.6.4 Facebook/ Oculus Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Facebook/ Oculus Recent Development
12.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.7.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.7.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.8 Google Inc.
12.8.1 Google Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.8.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Google Inc. Recent Development
12.9 HTC Corporation
12.9.1 HTC Corporation Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.9.4 HTC Corporation Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 HTC Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Virtuix
12.10.1 Virtuix Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Introduction
12.10.4 Virtuix Revenue in Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Virtuix Recent Development
12.11 Leap Motion Inc
12.12 Telsa Studios
12.13 Qualcomm Inc
12.14 VirZoom Inc
12.15 Lucid VR
12.16 ZEISS International
12.17 Razer
12.18 FOVE
12.19 Oculus VR
12.20 Activision Blizzard
12.21 Disney
12.22 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
12.23 GoPro
12.24 NVIDIA
Continued…..
