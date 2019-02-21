ManyMe.com Provides Added Protection for Users of Dating Sites

Users Benefit From Enhanced Privacy, Exceptional Inbox Control, Better Security

ManyMe makes it easy” — David Hughes, CEO

BURLINGTON, MA, U.S., February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Users of some dating sites have experienced annoying and even embarrassing repercussions from confirmed or suspected data breaches. ManyMe.com helps to protect users of these sites with a free solution that provides enhanced privacy, exceptional control over unwanted email senders, and stronger protection against the leading hacker exploits.ManyMe provides stronger privacy by making it simple for users to register with a substitute email identity instead of their personal address. This approach provides a protective barrier for the user’s primary email account, for if the site is hacked, the user’s substitute address is compromised, not his or her personal address. Email sent to a substitute address is thoroughly filtered by ManyMe and then forwarded to the user’s primary email address, so the user has only one inbox to manage.Using substitute email addresses also provides users with exceptional control over their inbox. For example, if the user no longer wants to hear from a sender, ManyMe makes it easy to disable the substitute address that the sender is using. Once an address is disabled, all of the sender’s future email will be bounced, even if the sender uses that address from a different email account.ManyMe’s approach also reveals when an address disclosed to one sender starts to spread to new senders, and identifies the source of the leak. A spreading address may be the first indication that a sender or a site has been compromised.ManyMe provides numerous security advantages as well. For example, using a different email address for every registration ensures that the user’s login credentials always differ from site to site. This practice limits the user’s exposure to attacks in which hackers use credentials stolen from one site to gain access to the user’s other accounts, too.“Users of dating sites should guard their privacy by registering with a substitute email address,” said David Hughes, ManyMe’s co-founder and CEO. “ManyMe makes it easy for users to protect their identity if the site is compromised, to protect their email inbox from unwanted senders, and to protect their other accounts from common hacker exploits.”To learn more and create a free account, please visit ManyMe.com.



