You’re Invited! New restaurant Santuari presents: The $5.00 “Santimosas”, a Special Fruit and Sparkling Wine Creation!

Look for Santuari’s “Santimosas”, a Special Fruit and Sparkling Wine Creation (Blood Orange, Passionfruit, Pomegranate, Blackberry, and Blueberry), Each For Only $5.00!

Look for Santuari’s “Santimosas”, a Special Fruit/Sparkling Wine Creation (Blood Orange, Passionfruit, Pomegranate, Blackberry, Blueberry), Each For Only $5.00!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the gorgeous city of Toluca Lake, SANTUARI RESTAURANT, an exquisite new venue offering fresh Californian cuisine with delicious Mediterranean accents, is welcoming guests this month and onwards for weekend brunches, which will take place 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. These brunches offer up a wide selection of delicious dishes and drinks, but the highlight of these is the new “Santimosa,” a Special Fruit and Sparkling Wine Creation (Blood Orange, Passionfruit, Pomegranate, Blackberry, and Blueberry), Each For Only $5.00!

“We are very excited to welcome guests to our upcoming weekend brunches,” states Kim Gregory, Santuari’s general manager, “Our amazing space features a separate bar, lounge, patio, and we’re even more available now with our extended hours. It’s going to be a fantastic and tasty brunch experience for all of our guests, both new and old.”

The staff at Santuari is especially excited about a particular item coming to the menu. “We are especially excited to unveil our new ‘Santimosa’” Kim Gregory continues, “We are expecting it to draw in crowds with its wonderful taste and unbeatable price.”

The “Santimosa”, a cousin of the Mimosa, comes in blood orange, passion fruit, pomegranate, blackberry, and blueberry flavors. Each Santimosa is only $5.00. Another featured drink is a house juiced Bloody Mary with Applewood Smoked Bacon. Not enough for you? Try a Strawberry Gelato coupe drenched with Spanish sparkling wine.

"My favorite drink is the passion-fruit 'Santimosa,'" states Patrick Ramsey, owner of Santuari, "It's definitely the most unusual, but it tastes and even smells great. Our blood orange and pomegranate also seem to be favorites of our guests."

Recently announced as winner of “Best New Restaurant – 2018” by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, Santuari Restaurant has been a hit since its opening, with items on its diverse menu that everybody can enjoy. The restaurant was even added to OpenTable's Top 10 Restaurants with Ambiance list, where it stands with several other powerhouse restaurants within the Los Angeles area. (https://www.opentable.com/best-los-angeles-restaurants?topic=Ambience)

Santuari’s Executive Chef Brendan Mica showcases a scratch kitchen. Santuari’s many exciting brunch items include:

Ras al Hanout Shortrib Hash featuring a poached egg, fingerling potatoes, poblano peppers, and red onion hollandaise;

Crab Benedict, which includes hollandaise, grilled focaccia, chard, and crispy leeks;

Pork Chorizo Burger made with manchego, pickled onions, aioli, brioche, and a sunny side egg;

Pain Perdu, Santuari’s French Toast topped with Chantilly cream, toasted almonds, and cranberry currant compote;

Vegetable Egg White Frittata with delicious roasted mushrooms, peppers, shaved vegetables, and meyer lemon gremolata.

"I recently had a ‘Santimosa’ on one of my recent visits to Santuari, and I was blown away," raves Ben S., a satisfied diner, "Each of the flavors was unique, but every single one of them brought something new to the table. Add that to the exquisite menu and atmosphere, and I cannot wait till I get the chance to come back and dine here again."

“The newest winner among the 4,700 member “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, Santuari Restaurant truly celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles,” BoLAA member Aurora DeRose stated. “This is what Los Angeles is all about— delicious diversity and excellence.”

Reservations for the Saturday & Sunday Brunch can be made at www.santuarirestaurant.com or the Brunch Link below, or by calling 323-902-9700

Make your Reservation here on our Yelp Link: https://goo.gl/M35v7D

Santuari Restaurant

6711 Forest Lawn Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 902-9700



*COMPLIMENTARY VALET PARKING*



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.