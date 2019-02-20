1oT is launching revolutionary eSIM for IoT at Mobile World Congress 2019

1oT is launching the eSIM for IoT at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Feb 25-28, 2019

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1oT, the global connectivity provider for IoT, is launching the eSIM for IoT at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Feb 25-28, 2019. This is the future of SIM technology pushed to the market in collaboration with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Mobile Security, the world’s leading eSIM management service provider. Technically known as eUICC, eSIM is an unlocked SIM card that enables the client to manage different carrier services “over-the-air” without the need to physically change the SIM card.Major automotive companies such as Tesla, Mercedes Benz, and BMW have been driving the eSIM market for several years and have already deployed commercial services based on eSIM technology. 1oT is bringing this revolutionary technology to a wide range of global startups, SMEs, and tomorrow’s enterprises, so that others, besides big automotive conglomerates, can benefit from modern SIM technology as well.According to Märt Kroodo, the founder and CEO of 1oT: “The first SIM card was produced in 1991. It is mind blowing that with all the digital revolution we have experienced over the last three decades, carriers have been keeping the SIM technology unchanged! The only thing that has been changed is the size of the SIM, not the content itself. Fortunately, using eSIM technology, 1oT will now open up the global connectivity market for IoT”.With the 1oT eSIM, there are no carrier lock-ins. eSIM technology provides the freedom to change carrier subscriptions on the go. As Rameez Sultan, 1oT’s Connectivity Technologies Lead explains: “If a client is facing negative price changes, quality issues or just gets better prices elsewhere, they can simply activate the carrier service that best fits their needs. 1oT, as our name suggests, gathers everything together under ONE global end-to-end service by providing the client with one invoice, one connectivity management platform, and one eSIM capable card with multiple pre-negotiated carrier deals for worldwide coverage.”G+D Mobile Security’s Business Development Director Thomas Larsson adds: “eSIM marks a new shift of the market, unlocking the true potential for IoT. Thus far, the growth of global IoT services has been limited by device makers having to manage separate carriers’ connectivity, invoices, device configurations, SIM cards or leverage expensive roaming services. G+D pioneered eSIM in 2012, so it is welcoming to see 1oT pushing state of art eSIM technology to the mass market”.1oT is already providing 5 different pre-negotiated carrier deals on its eSIM and is adding more and more global Tier 1 carriers to the list over the next months. At the Mobile World Congress, 1oT is proud to present its eSIM solution to the wider public on a kick scooter at its stand located at Hall 8.1 Stand 8.1J51.About 1oT1oT, founded in 2016 in Estonia, is a carrier independent connectivity provider for global IoT service providers. The company is handling the complexity of working with multiple carriers while providing one invoice, one connectivity management platform, and one SIM card with multiple pre-negotiated carrier deals in over 190 countries.Its IoT/M2M client’s solutions include connected light vehicles, tracking devices, connected consumer products, smart city solution providers, utility companies and others. Today, the company is serving 300,000 devices worldwide with connectivity. Lately, the biggest growth driver for the company has come from the electric scooter sharing market, where they are serving top US & European market players. Most importantly, 1oT has developed its own connectivity management platform, called 1oT Terminal, which enables real-time SIM monitoring and controlling, comes with API and tons of value-added services. For more information, please visit: https://1oT.mobi/ About G+D Mobile SecurityG+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,700 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 812 m in the 2017 fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities, and health insurances and their customers every day to secure payments, communication and device-to-device interaction. G+D Mobile Security is a technology leader in its markets and holds a strong competitive position. For more information, please visit: https://www.gi-de.com/de/de/mobile-security 1oT webpage: https://1oT.mobi/ General email: hello@1oT.mobiDigital Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xtJRYyZZomDzA8PeGK2IxGKF4_M30RmS



