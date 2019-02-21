An Iconic Aussie Hand-Held Snack to Launch at Philadelphia 76ers Australian Heritage Night

Four'N Twenty Traveller New Campaign

Four’N Twenty, The Great Australian Taste, will debut the Four’N Twenty Traveller, made with 100% Australian Beef, on Thursday, February 21st

The new Four’N Twenty Traveller is real food for real fans. It' authentic, 100% Australian beef and made for people who truly enjoy the love of the game – which describes the Philly fans perfectly.” — Anand Surujpal, CMO of Four’N Twenty

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that Four’N Twenty, The Great Australian Taste, will debut its latest product, the Four’N Twenty Traveller made with 100% Australian Beef, at Australian Heritage Night presented by Four’N Twenty, at The Center in partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

In celebration of Heritage Night and the launch of the Four’N Twenty Traveller, Four’N Twenty will unveil a new advertising campaign titled, Your Ice-Cold Beer’s New Best Friend, at the arena to mark this very special occasion.

The Four’N Twenty Traveller is an oblong-shaped pastry made with 100% Australian Beef, served hot, right out of the oven. Four’N Twenty products have been the Australian go-to snack for over 70 years and are synonymous with sports there. The Four’N Twenty Traveller savory snack is deliciously crafted to perfection and made to fit right in your hand. And it’s real food, made with 100% Australian Beef cooked in a rich, savory gravy, seasoned perfectly to enhance the delicious flavor of the beef and wrapped in golden flaky pastry. It’s a real Win-Win.

The Four’N Twenty Traveller will launch with two delicious flavors – Classic Beef and Beef & Cheese.

To make the celebration even more special, fellow Aussie, Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles, has been chosen as this year’s Four’N Twenty Australian Heritage Night Ambassador. It’s a perfect match – as Four’N Twenty, The Great Australian Taste, is the first ever International partnership for the Philadelphia 76ers and, Jordan is the first and only Australian player to be drafted into the NFL, without any American football experience.

“I am thrilled to have been asked to be this year’s (2019) Four’N Twenty Ambassador for Australian Heritage Night, right here in Philadelphia.” states Mailata. “It really doesn’t get much better for me – I am a proud Aussie – love being in Philly and have been eating Four’N Twenty as long as I can remember. Four’N Twenty is so much a part of Aussie culture, it’s a tremendous honor.”

Four’N Twenty chose Philadelphia for this launch as a gift to the City of Brotherly love. “We have had such a warm and genuine welcome here,” states Anand Surujpal, CMO of Four’N Twenty, “so we wanted the fans here to have the first taste of our new Four’N Twenty Traveller to show our appreciation of the support we’ve received. Philadelphia is a city synonymous with great sports, teams and fans so it was a great fit for the new Four’N Twenty Traveller as it is real food for real fans. It’s authentic, no-frills and made for people who truly enjoy the love of the game – which describes the Philly fans perfectly.”

You can meet Your Ice-Cold Beer’s New Best Friend at The Center at the concession stands in sections 104, 110, 122, 203, 207, 215 and 223.

In the coming months, Four’N Twenty Travellers will be available in select convenience stores, retail locations and stadiums across Pennsylvania.

And don’t forget to come see us during the Philadelphia 76ers’ Australian Heritage Night, presented by Four’N Twenty, on Thursday, February 21st – where you can try a free Four’N Twenty Traveller sample beginning at 6 p.m. until the end of the 1st Quarter of the game!



For more information and to check in on when and where you can get a Four’N Twenty Traveller, check us out on:

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fourntwentyUS/ ; Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fourntwentyusa/?hl=en; Twitter at https://twitter.com/fourntwenty/media?lang=en

###

The Four’N Twenty Story:

The Four’N Twenty legend began in 1947, in a country town in Australia, when a crafty café owner named LT McClure hung out a sign encouraging customers to peer through a window and watch “the most delicious meat pies being made.”

It didn’t take long for these pies to become a national phenomenon. By 1956, thousands of these warm, flaky treats were being churned out by the hour and delivered to hungry, happy mates. Aussies became hooked on this new taste sensation as Four’N Twenty showed up in towns and cities across the nation.

But there was one destination that really stood out, a place that kept the orders coming, season after season: Football

Four’N Twenty pies became synonymous with the “footy.” and the ritual of the game. In stadiums all across the country, you’d find tens of thousands of fans with a beer in one hand and a Four’N Twenty in the other.

Today, Four’N Twenty is a part of Australian culture and a national icon.

About The Philadelphia 76ers:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.