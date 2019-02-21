Handcrafted Eco-Friendly Fashion Accessory Company Micaela Flora Launches The Quiet Dream Collection of Wallets

SAINT GEORGE, KS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury and simplicity can come hand-in-hand with fashion if a person knows where to look. Minimalist ecologically conscious fashion brand Micaela Flora specializes in this area. Their latest collection is a remarkable line of handmade wallets.February 20, 2019If there's something that's an absolute necessity when it comes to a fashionable, but functional accessory it's certainly a wallet. While there are many choices in this area, stepping up to offer something very special in this area is handcrafted eco-friendly minimalist brand Micaela Flora. The small, passionate business recently celebrated the debut of The Quiet Dream Collection of Cork and Leather Wallets, handcrafted in a wide range of different colors, all made to the highest quality. Not surprisingly, the line has been met with enthusiasm.“I decided I'd set out to create earth-friendly, luxurious yet simple fashion accessories for the most eco-conscious individuals in the world,” commented founder and designer Crystal Cooper. “I really am looking forward to the continued response from people who care about the world as much as we do here at Micaela Flora.”According to the brand, some highlights of The Quiet Dream Collection include two different styles, small Opal Wallets, and larger trifold Frances Wallets, plus beautifully handmade keychains. The small Opal Wallets are made of cork, in colors like Forest, Black, White, and Pink, to name just a few. The trifold Frances Wallets are handcrafted of leather and can be purchased in Natural, Brown, Blue, and many other choices. The keychains are also available in a large number of different styles to match nearly any taste.The full Quiet Dream Collection can be seen online, along with the rest of the high-quality products Micaela Flora offers. With new products being planned by the ultra-creative Crystal Cooper all the time.For more information be sure to visit https://micaelaflora.com . And be sure to stay part of the conversation on Instagram: @micaelaflora and Facebook: @MicaelaFloraUS.



