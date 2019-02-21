NVBDC CELEBRATES NATIONWIDE AS LATEST CORPORATE MEMBER

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to welcome Nationwide as a corporate member. For more than 90 years, Nationwide has been providing insurance and financial services for both individuals and businesses. As part of their corporate strategy, the company places significant value on working with diverse and inclusive suppliers. Their Supplier Diversity program strives to promote and facilitate business relationships by having a diverse supply chain and is committed to working with all minority groups including Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).“Nationwide has a rich history of engaging with Veterans through our employees, products, and suppliers. We are committed to veteran hiring initiatives and actively support veterans groups,” said Chuck White, Nationwide VP of procurement and former Navy Lt. Commander, S3 Viking pilot. “Today, we are excited to carry on that legacy as we join forces with NVBDC as a corporate member and continue to advance opportunities for Veteran-owned suppliers.”As the leading certification agency, NVBDC continually looks for companies who prioritize and value having a diverse supply chain. “NVBDC looks forward to working with Nationwide. As a successful and established company, our alignment with Nationwide presents great opportunities for our certified SD/VOBs,” said Keith King, President NVBDC.Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion dollar market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC in certifying SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, and corporations such as, Kellogg's, General Motors, Ford, JP Morgan Chase & Co., PPG, Facebook , BMW, Google, Microsoft, Apple and many more.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn , Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.



