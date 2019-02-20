Advice on how Stress Management Can Help You Live a Better Life, by Dr. Matthew Bogard

Website of Dr Matt Bogard at matthewbogardmd Matthew Bogard MD Omaha Nebraska Dr Matthew Bogard Omaha Nebraska Emergency Physician Matthew Bogard in Omaha Nebraska Dr Matthew Bogard Omaha Nebraska

Coping with stress is a real dilemma for everyone. Physician Matthew Bogard explains how effective stress management can improve the quality of your life.

CHARITON, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- People may be affected by stress at any stage of their lives. Usually, adults suffer from stress because of problems related to their family and workplace. Teens stress out due to academic and social pressures. They might find it difficult to study and score good grades. They could also have difficulty acclimating to their school’s environment and making friends. Moreover, people suffer from stress because of difficult relationships, bullying, unemployment, the loss of a loved one, among many other causes. Matthew Bogard, MD , shares his thoughts in a new article, which is available on his blog at https://matthewbogardmd.blogspot.com/ Stress greatly affects your health in a number of ways. This may include frequent headaches, difficulty sleeping and concentrating, fatigue, unusual mood swings, and an upset stomach. The effects of long-term stress include high blood pressure, heart attack, abnormal changes in weight, depression, skin problems, and fertility problems.Stress management is a tool that can help you cope up with the trials and tribulations of life and decrease your chances of developing health complications. Here are some useful stress management tips that help you set your stress aside.Avoid Over-analyzingIf you’re facing problems managing the office workload or going through a difficult relationship, do not let it affect your health. You should learn to accept some things as they are and understand the fact that excessively worrying about an issue and letting it overtake your mind won’t make things better. All you need to do is stop thinking and take action.Talk to your boss and colleagues about the problems that you’re facing. They will help you find a way to overcome those problems. If you’re in a difficult relationship, talk to your partner and try to solve your problems by putting your differences aside. Taking action will solve problems and save you from over-thinking and getting stressed unnecessarily.Ask Yourself “So What?”Whenever you face a difficult situation in life, think of the worst that can happen. Ask yourself the “so what?” question. Thinking about the worst case scenario can help you maintain an optimistic attitude and accept life’s problems. You’ll understand the fact that there are certain events in life that you do not have power over. You cannot control those things or prevent them from happening.Control Your AngerFeeling upset and being furious over petty issues in life can cause you to suffer from unnecessary stress. Remaining calm and solving problems logically instead of getting aggressive can sort out a lot of problems in your life that cause stress.Similarly, you don’t need to say everything that you think. Sometimes, you need to let go of things and suppress your inner voice and beliefs. Arguing needlessly will do nothing else except further complicate things and cause stress.Exercise, Yoga, and MeditationMeditation and yoga can help you gain control over your feelings and lower your chances of developing stress. Yoga helps in connecting your mind with your body. It will help you in dealing with stressful situations calmly. Moreover, daily exercise can help you fight stress by releasing chemicals in your brain called endorphins that soothe your brain and lower stress.Apart from these tips, you should get proper sleep, consume a balanced diet, moderate your intake of alcohol, and manage your time efficiently. If this doesn’t help, consult a medical doctor to help you manage stress and live a better life. Don’t ignore stress thinking that it will go away on its own, advises Dr. Matthew Bogard . Following the above-mentioned stress management tips or seeking professional help are the best options that you have.*** Physician Matthew Bogard practices Emergency Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. During his training at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, he was selected to join the Advanced Rural Training Program, a four-year residency that trains physicians to provide comprehensive full-spectrum medical care. During his residency, Dr. Bogard served on the Board of Directors of the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians, was active with the Nebraska Medical Association, mentored multiple medical students and was honored by the Nebraska Legislature as “Family Physician of the Day.” Dr Matt Bogard primarily practices Emergency Medicine. Dr. Matt Bogard is Board Certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians and Board Eligible in Emergency Medicine.Website: https://matthewbogardmd.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-matthew-bogard%2C-iowa News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-matthew-bogard Blog: https://matthewbogardmd.blogspot.com/ LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewbogard/ News: https://attorneygazette.com/matthew-bogard%2C-md#7244cab0-d3fa-44b9-8632-6f83b0524da4 News: https://hype.news/dr-matthew-bogard/

