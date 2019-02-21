HSA Heritage Chooses Lockdowel for RTA Furniture

HSA Heritage Furniture will now be using tool-less Lockdowel slide-to-lock fastening to quickly assembly their RTA furniture. HSA Heritage will distribute Lockdowel fastening for Australia, Southeast Asia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan.

Worldwide Furniture Manufacturer Adopts Lockdowel Tool-less Fastening for Simple Sturdy Assembly

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSA Heritage announces it will be incorporating Lockdowel glue-less, tool-less, slide-to-lock fastening for their high-quality, ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture designs. In addition, HSA Heritage will be the Lockdowel fastening distributor for Australia, Southeast Asia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan.

For more than 20 years HSA Heritage has specialized in the import of furniture for large chain stores. Their Malaysia, China and Vietnam offices have served the entire Asia-Pacific Region for more than 15 years. The company has worked with and helped develop a large range of furniture and home accessory factories to meet customers’ demands and requirements.

“We wholeheartedly believe Lockdowel, tool-less, fastening is the future of RTA furniture, and we are excited to be the gateway for Lockdowel to Australia and all of Southeast Asia,” Rocky Santostefano, HSA Heritage CEO says.



“We are working hard to help our current and new factories incorporate Lockdowel hardware into their RTA furniture. Our team possesses an extensive knowledge of furniture, and we pride ourselves on the high level of quality control that we implement into all the factories we manage,” Santostefano says.



About HSA Heritage

The mission statement for HSA Heritage is simple: HSA will be market innovators in the furniture import industry across Australia & Asia by growing our customer base and diversifying our products while also continuing to provide exceptional service that is above our customers’ expectations.

With more than twenty years of operating experience in retail chain stores and nurseries, HSA Heritage has developed and maintained strong ties with many successful Asian factories. Heritage’s main manufacturing facility is a globally recognized name that has won many awards for Export Excellence and Superior Supplier. The factory is one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 2,000 workers. We believe in the concepts of quality and timely shipments at reasonable prices. We have developed an extensive range of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture ranging from PU paper lamination to PVC finished products suitable for offices or households. Today HSA Heritage exports products throughout the world, and innovates design with in-house designers and R & D teams in the factory.

HSA Heritage sales and marketing division in Australia offers the best possible advice and products in ceramic pottery/garden goods and in furniture to our retail clients. The Australian office is the liaison to our Vietnam, China and Malaysian offices, ensuring that the needs of our customers are met quickly and efficiently. For more information visit: www.HSAHeritage.com

HSA Heritage Pty Ltd, 46 Warrida Way, Maddington, Western Australia, 6109

Phone: +61 8 93562000 lockdowel@HSAHeritage.com

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, and architectural millwork. Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 , (650) 477-7112 www.lockdowel.com

