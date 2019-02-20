Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Managed File Transfer Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Managed File Transfer Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed File Transfer Market 2019

Managed File Transfer Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Managed File Transfer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Managed File Transfer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Managed File Transfer market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Managed File Transfer market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Managed File Transfer market is valued at 1084.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1687.0 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2018 and 2025.

The major players in global Managed File Transfer market include 
IBM 
Axway 
Saison Information Systems 
Opentext 
CA Technologies 
Accellion 
Globalscape 
Primeur 
Jscape 
Ipswitch 
Micro Focus 
TIBCO 
Attunity 
SSH 
Coviant Software

On the basis of product, the Managed File Transfer market is primarily split into 
System-centric File Transfer 
People-centric File Transfer 
Extreme File Transfer 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers 
Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI) 
Media & Entertainment 
Retail 
Manufacturing 
Telecommunication 
Others (Government, Energy & Utility, Marketing & Advertising)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with output/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Managed File Transfer in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering 
United States 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia 
Central & South America 
Row

Key Stakeholders 
Managed File Transfer Manufacturers 
Managed File Transfer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Managed File Transfer Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 1 
    1.1 Study Scope 1 
    1.2 Key Market Segments 1 
    1.3 Players Covered 2 
    1.4 Market Analysis by Type 3 
      1.4.1 Global Managed File Transfer Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 3 
      1.4.2 System-centric File Transfer 4 
      1.4.3 People-centric File Transfer 4 
      1.4.4 Extreme File Transfer 5 
    1.5 Market by Application 6 
    1.6 Study Objectives 7 
    1.7 Years Considered 8 

2 Global Growth Trends 9 
    2.1 Global Managed File Transfer Market Size 9 
    2.2 Managed File Transfer Growth Trends by Regions 9 
      2.2.1 Managed File Transfer Market Size by Regions (2019-2025) 9 
      2.2.2 Managed File Transfer Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 10 
    2.3 Industry Trends 12 

…..

12 Key Players Profiles 48 
    12.1 IBM 48 
      12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 48 
      12.1.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 48 
      12.1.3 IBM Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 49 
      12.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 50 
    12.2 Axway 51 
      12.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 51 
      12.2.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 51 
      12.2.3 Axway Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 52 
      12.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 53 
    12.3 Saison Information Systems 54 
      12.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 54 
      12.3.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 54 
      12.3.3 Saison Information Systems Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 55 
      12.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 56 
    12.4 Opentext 57 
      12.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 57 
      12.4.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 57 
      12.4.3 Opentext Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 58 
      12.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 59 
    12.5 CA Technologies 60 
      12.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 60 
      12.5.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 60 
      12.5.3 CA Technologies Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 61 
      12.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 62 
    12.6 Accellion 63 
      12.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 63 
      12.6.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 63 
      12.6.3 Accellion Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 64 
      12.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 65 
    12.7 Globalscape 66 
      12.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 66 
      12.7.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 66 
      12.7.3 Globalscape Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 67 
      12.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 68 
    12.8 Primeur 69 
      12.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 69 
      12.8.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 69 
      12.8.3 Primeur Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 70 
      12.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 71 
    12.9 Jscape 72 
      12.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72 
      12.9.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 72 
      12.9.3 Jscape Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 73 
      12.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 74 
    12.10 Ipswitch 75 
      12.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 75 
      12.10.2 Managed File Transfer Product Overview 75 
      12.10.3 Ipswitch Managed File Transfer Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2014-2019) 76 
      12.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77 

Continued….

