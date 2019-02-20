Global Managed File Transfer Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Managed File Transfer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Managed File Transfer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the Managed File Transfer market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Managed File Transfer market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Managed File Transfer market is valued at 1084.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1687.0 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2018 and 2025.
The major players in global Managed File Transfer market include
IBM
Axway
Saison Information Systems
Opentext
CA Technologies
Accellion
Globalscape
Primeur
Jscape
Ipswitch
Micro Focus
TIBCO
Attunity
SSH
Coviant Software
On the basis of product, the Managed File Transfer market is primarily split into
System-centric File Transfer
People-centric File Transfer
Extreme File Transfer
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Others (Government, Energy & Utility, Marketing & Advertising)
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with output/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Managed File Transfer in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
Europe
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Central & South America
Row
Key Stakeholders
Managed File Transfer Manufacturers
Managed File Transfer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Managed File Transfer Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
