Residential Solar Energy Storage: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2024

Residential Solar Energy Storage – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024

The residential energy storage solutions feature robust, maintenance-free Trojan Solar AGM batteries, which are designed to not only provide emergency backup power capabilities during devastating storms, grid brownouts and blackouts, but can also be used to provide supplemental off-grid power.

Residential Solar Energy Storage is usually no more than 30KWh.

Europe is the largest countries of Residential Solar Energy Storage in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 28.8% the global market in 2017, while North America and Australia were about 21.3%, 20.1%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Residential Solar Energy Storage market will register a 37.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4600 million by 2024, from US$ 680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Residential Solar Energy Storage business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Residential Solar Energy Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

East Penn Manufacturing

LG Chem

BYD

Panasonic

Tesla

Samsung SDI

Sonnen

Saft

A123 Systems

Enphase Energy

E-On Batteries

HOPPECKE Batterien

Exide Technologies

Fronius International

This study considers the Residential Solar Energy Storage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Li-ion

Lead-Acid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Collective House

Detached House

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

