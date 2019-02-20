Amphenol Ltd, Goliath / YDS, RESKI and Viasat sign up to sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2019

SMi's Future Soldier Technology 2019 Conference

SMi Group reports: four new sponsors sign up to Future Soldier Technology 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th annual Future Soldier Technology conference and its Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus day will take place in London, United Kingdom on the 11th, 12th and 13th March 2019.Event organisers, SMi Group are delighted to announce four new sponsors and exhibitors have been added to the focused agenda: Amphenol Ltd, Goliath / YDS, RESKI, and Viasat.Future Soldier Technology 2019 already has 20+ sponsors/exhibitors confirmed to participate at the conference. SMi caught up with some exhibitors to find out what they will be showcasing at the event next month, including:• Harris - Harris Communications is the number one supplier of airborne and ground tactical radios to defence and public safety organisations as well as being the world leader for night vision technologies.• FN Herstal - FN® e-novation solutions have as objectives to enhance the dismounted soldier capabilities by providing the maximum advantage of the firearms. On display at Future Soldier Technology are the high-grade FN® FCU Mk3 Fire Control Unit for 40mm LV/MV grenades that maximizes first round hit probability, and the FN® Expert solution that enables basic marksmanship training and tactical marksmanship.• Revision Military - Revision develops and delivers purpose-built protective soldier equipment for military use worldwide. The company, which began with eyewear, has expanded to face, head and torso protection as well as energy storage and power management products, continues to develop innovative capabilities for integrated, performance-enhancing soldier systems.• Fischer - Safe, reliable, rugged soldier solutions from Fischer Connectors. Fischer Connectors’ connectivity solutions lighten the load for soldiers and maximise usability, efficiency and performance of military equipment. Solutions on display will include our LP360™ rugged connector. Breakthrough technology that delivers 360° mating “freedom” and easy cleaning.- Signal & power contacts, up to 24AWG, USB 2.0 and Ethernet- IP68 sealed to -20m/24h- Non-magnetic- 10,000 mating cycles• GETAC - Getac is an industry leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions and has been operating within the market for over 30 years with its innovations. The company produces a range of mobile computing capabilities which are specifically designed to meet the mission-critical computing needs of mobile workers who face the most demanding environments.• Rafael - Rafael Advance Defense Systems ltd is a world leader in precision guided missiles, developing and producing combat proven multi domain missile systems for all armed forces among them the SPIKE Family of electroptical 5th generation multipurpose precision guided missiles which are in service by 31 nations worldwide. In the future soldier conference, the focus will be on the SPIKE Family infantry applications enhancing the lethality and survivability of the infantry squad worldwide.• Persistent - Persistent Systems Wave Relay® MANET is the world’s most scalable self-forming/self-healing network. Built to create powerful, secure networks in the most difficult environments, the MPU5 radio, powered by the Wave Relay® MANET, allows fully mobile users to communicate continuously and efficiently.Visit the website to download the event brochure to view detailed information on the programme, speakers, exhibitors and sponsors at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/einpress Delegates will have the opportunity to meet and network with 200+ attendees (service providers, and military and government end-users) during 3+ hours of networking and an industry hosted evening networking drinks reception.With less than three weeks remaining until the only conference in Europe exclusively focused on Future Soldier Programmes around the world, register online at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/einpress Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus day11 March 2019, London, UKFuture Soldier Technology Conference12-13 March 2019, London, UKLead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced TechnologyGold Sponsor: GlenairSponsors: 3M™ Peltor™, Amphenol Ltd, Blackbox Biometrics, Bren-Tronics, Fischer Connectors, FN Herstal, GETAC, Goliath / YDS, Harris, NATEK Power Systems AB, Omnetics Connector Corporation, Persistent Systems LLC, Rafael, RESKI, Revision Military, Secubit Ltd, TT Electronics, ViasatTo sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk-- END --About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.