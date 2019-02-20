Pre-Filled Syringes - Chemical Compatibility and Design Strategies

The latest design strategies in Pre-Filled Syringes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At SMi’s 2019 Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast USA Conference, industry leaders will meet in Boston to share their insights on best design practice, drug compatibility within the whole supplier chain and challenges with manufacturing and drug delivery.Key highlights include:Cyclo Olefin Polymer (COP) – technical data update- Key properties of COP- Case study. Biologics formulation for COP syringe optimized to eliminatinguse of surfactant- Case study. Study on protein adsorption/aggregation – COP vs glass- Case study. Study on delamination with glass syringe vs COP syringe- Leachable data on COP syringes with various chemicalsKEYNOTE ADDRESSControl strategy and design transfer for pharmaceutical delivery device combination products- Establish control strategy (CS) for PFS manufacturing including device constituent parts- Develop CS for delivery device during design transfers to identify critical quality attributes (CQAs) for device constituent parts- Generate a set of controls, e.g. incoming, in-process, release and/or stability specifications for delivery device manufacturing- Promote communication between device and drug development groups, development and manufacturing groups, pharma company and device component suppliers- Recognize the difference between delivery device and drug: drug focused more on process parameter (e.g. CPP) and device focused more on material attributes (e.g. CMA)The best plastic syringe for biologics- Multilayer plastic vial & syringe- Excellent oxygen and UV barrier contribute to stability of drugs- Very low extractables contribute to stability of drugs- Minimized silicone-oil contributes to preventing protein aggregationPFS / autoinjector compatibility – impacts to manufacturing and drug delivery performance- What is the PFS/Autoinjector compatibility?- Challenges to manufacturing and drug delivery performance- Proposed solutionsSpeakers include:Toshiro Katayama, Product Manager, ZeonLing Lu, Sr. Principal Scientist, PfizerShota Arakawa, Business Development Researcher, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical CompanyJoyce Y Zhao, Device Lead, Combination Product Development, TakedaMore details are available at the website http://www.pfsamericas.com/pr5 Sponsored by:3P Innovation | Aptar Pharma | CSS (CONNECTICUT SPRING & STAMPING) | Harro Höfliger | LONSTROFF | MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL | Owen Mumford | Polyplastics | RheoSense| SCHOTT | Steri-Tek | SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES |West Pharmaceutical Services | ZEONContacts:Sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages: Alia Malick +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / amalick@smi-online.co.ukDelegate enquiries: Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744 / kronadlson@smi-online.co.ukMedia enquiries contact Neill Howard +44 (0) 207 827 6164 nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



