Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025

This report studies the global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Self-propelled jack-up vessel is a vessel specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Similar to a jack-up rig it is self-elevating. To enable quick relocation in the wind farm it is self-propelled. It also has a slender ship shaped hull to achieve a quick turnaround time with the vessel carrying several foundations or wind turbines each time. Azimuth thrusters are used to position the vessel during jack-up operations.

The global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Pella Sietas

Samsung Heavy Industries

Lamprell

GustoMSC

CRIST

CSIC

COSCO Shipyard

Shanghai Zhenhua

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dimensions

Jack-leg System

Main Crane

Cargo Crane

Tank Capacity

Power Sources

Client’s Accommodation

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Self-propelled jack-up vessel

Normal jack-up vessel

Heavy lift vessel

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



