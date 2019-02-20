Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Sportswear Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sportswear Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Sportswear market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sportswear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sportswear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sportswear in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Sportswear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sportswear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Nike 
Adidas 
UNDER ARMOUR 
Puma 
Columbia 
ASICS 
Patagonia 
Marmot 
THE NORTH FACE 
Burton 
Volcom 
Montbell 
Obermeyer

 

 Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3753523-global-sportswear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025                                        

                                     

Market size by Product 
Hats 
Upper Garment 
Under Clothing 
Skirts 
Other 
Market size by End User 
Professional Athletic 
Amateur Sport

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 


The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Sportswear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Sportswear market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Sportswear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Sportswear submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3753523-global-sportswear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025                                

Table Of Contents:      

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Sportswear Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Sportswear Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Hats 
1.4.3 Upper Garment 
1.4.4 Under Clothing 
1.4.5 Skirts 
1.4.6 Other 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Sportswear Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Professional Athletic 
1.5.3 Amateur Sport 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Sportswear Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Sportswear Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Sportswear Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Sportswear Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Sportswear Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Sportswear Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Nike 
11.1.1 Nike Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Nike Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Nike Sportswear Products Offered 
11.1.5 Nike Recent Development 
11.2 Adidas 
11.2.1 Adidas Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Adidas Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Adidas Sportswear Products Offered 
11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development 
11.3 UNDER ARMOUR 
11.3.1 UNDER ARMOUR Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Products Offered 
11.3.5 UNDER ARMOUR Recent Development 
11.4 Puma 
11.4.1 Puma Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Puma Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Puma Sportswear Products Offered 
11.4.5 Puma Recent Development 
11.5 Columbia 
11.5.1 Columbia Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Columbia Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Columbia Sportswear Products Offered 
11.5.5 Columbia Recent Development 

Continued…….                                                      

 

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025
Global Intensive Care Unit Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Sportswear Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
View All Stories From This Author