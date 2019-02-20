Global Sportswear Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sportswear Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Sportswear market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sportswear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sportswear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sportswear in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sportswear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sportswear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3753523-global-sportswear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

Market size by End User

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sportswear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sportswear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sportswear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sportswear submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3753523-global-sportswear-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sportswear Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sportswear Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Hats

1.4.3 Upper Garment

1.4.4 Under Clothing

1.4.5 Skirts

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Sportswear Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Professional Athletic

1.5.3 Amateur Sport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sportswear Market Size

2.1.1 Global Sportswear Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Sportswear Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Sportswear Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Sportswear Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Sportswear Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nike Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nike Sportswear Products Offered

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Adidas Sportswear Products Offered

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.3 UNDER ARMOUR

11.3.1 UNDER ARMOUR Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Products Offered

11.3.5 UNDER ARMOUR Recent Development

11.4 Puma

11.4.1 Puma Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Puma Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Puma Sportswear Products Offered

11.4.5 Puma Recent Development

11.5 Columbia

11.5.1 Columbia Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Columbia Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Columbia Sportswear Products Offered

11.5.5 Columbia Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.