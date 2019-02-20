Global FoodPharmaceutical Peony Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

The peony is a flowering plant in the genus paeonia. The country-of-origin of peony is from China. Now, peony is transplanted into many countries, such as Japan, Korea, USA, Europe and other countries, especially ornamental peony. Ornamental peony is generally not considered to not have food and pharmaceutical value. Peony comes in many varieties: paeonia decomposita, paeonia abchasica, paeonia anomala, paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii, etc. Many of them are ornamental peony not paeonia ostii, paeonia rockii. Paeonia ostii and paeonia rockii have a lot of food and pharmaceutical value. Their seeds and flower can be used to extract the oil and their roots can be used to extract paeonol. Besides that, the extract of leaf and stem also has food and pharmaceutical value. In a word, the extract of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii has food and pharmaceutical value.



Food/pharmaceutical peony mainly refers to paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii. The seed of paeonia ostia and paeonia rockii can be produce peony seed oil, which is a new resources food in China. The root of paeonia ostia can be extracted paeonol, which is an herbal remedy in traditional Chinese medicine and has anti-inflammatory and analgesic function. Since 2011, NHFPC approved peony seed oil as new resources food, so peony seed oil industry develop rapidly and many flower growers in Anhui, Shandong, Shaanxi province enlarge the culture area of paeonia ostia.

This report studies the global market size of FoodPharmaceutical Peony in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of FoodPharmaceutical Peony in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global FoodPharmaceutical Peony market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global FoodPharmaceutical Peony market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Peony Love

Ruipu mudan

Henan Xiangyue

Weizhen Guose Agriculture

Gansu Wanlinxiqi

Anhui Chinature

Klorane

Martin Bauer Group

Naolys

Active Organics

Naturex

Aunutra

Nelsons Natural World

Anhui Fengyang Phytochemistry

Xi'an Changyue Phytochemistry

Pioneer Herb

Xi'an Shenyuan

Novoherb

King-Stone

Nutra Green

Market size by Product

Paeonia Ostii

Paeonia Rockii

Market size by End User

Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global FoodPharmaceutical Peony market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of FoodPharmaceutical Peony market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global FoodPharmaceutical Peony companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of FoodPharmaceutical Peony submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

