Gesture Recognition Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Global Gesture Recognition Market by technology (sensor, 2D and 3D gesture), product (touch less, touch based), application (automotive, healthcare, transportation, IT, commercial) - Forecast 2023

Market analysis

The gesture recognition technology is getting a commonplace in our digitalized world. This type of technology enables the machines and humans to get interfaced easily inside their home, workplace or vehicle. It enables the natural interactions through the help of electronics which surrounds us. The gesture recognition has gained a massive importance in the gaming industry. In the context of multimedia the 3D gestural interaction is one of the latest trends. The demand for the gesture recognition technology in the electronic devices is growing because of several factors including enhanced functionalities, technological advancement and reduced prices. Significant endeavors have been done here. In particular, 3D gestural interfaces are utilized in gaming and simulation applications. One of the empowering advancements to construct such signal interfaces is motion recognition and hand tracking.

Major players

Some of the key players in the global gesture recognition market are Apple Inc. (U.S), Iris guard (Jordan), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S), Qualcomm Inc.(U.S), Prime Sense Limited (Isreal), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), SoftKinetic (Belgium), among others.

Market segmentation

The global gesture recognition market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and regional dema. Based on its product the market is classified into touch based and touch less system. On the basis of technology the segment is further classified into 2D gesture technology, sensors, and 3D gesture technology. On the basis of its application, the market is classified as automotive, transportation, healthcare, IT, telecom, commercial, among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global gesture recognition market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Processor Manufacturers Incorporating Gesture Recognition

1.1.2 Emergence of Gestures as a New Way of Communicating with Machines

1.1.3 Development of Motion-Control Gaming

1.1.4 Growing Consumer Electronics Market

1.2 Market Inhibitors

1.2.1 Limiting Capabilities of Hardware

1.2.2 Technical Challenges in 3D Gestural Interaction

1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Technology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Sensor

2.3 2D Gesture Technology

2.4 3D Gesture Technology

3 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Application

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Automotive

3.3 Healthcare

3.4 Consumer Electronics

3.5 Transportation

3.6 Commercial

3.7 IT/Telecom

3.8 Others

4 Global Gesture Recognition Market, By Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Touchless

4.3 Touchbased

5 Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 Rest of the World

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Key Players Ranking

6.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Product/Services Offering

6.2.3 Strategy

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Intel Corporation

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Product/Services Offering

6.3.3 Strategy

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Apple Inc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Product/Services Offering

6.4.3 Strategy

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Iris guard

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Product/Services Offering

6.5.3 Strategy

6.6 Qualcomm Incorporated

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Product/Services Offering

6.6.3 Strategy

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Omron Corporation

6.7.1 Business Overview

6.7.2 Product/Services Offering

6.7.3 Strategy

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 SoftKinetic Inc.

6.8.1 Business Overview

6.8.2 Product/Services Offering

6.8.3 Strategy

6.9 Texas Instruments

6.9.1 Business Overview

6.9.2 Product/Services Offering

6.9.3 Strategy

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.10.1 Business Overview

6.10.2 Product/Services Offering

6.10.3 Strategy

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

