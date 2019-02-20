Racing to sustainability: RACEMARK becomes first company from automotive industry to partner with Healthy Seas

RACEMARK, producer of the world’s finest automotive floor mats joins Healthy Seas, an environmental initiative to regenerate fishing nets into new products.

EMPFINGEN, BADEN WüRTTEMBERG, DEUTSCHLAND, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RACEMARK, producer of the world’s finest automotive floor mats and interiors has joined Healthy Seas, the environmental initiative that recovers discarded fishing nets from the seas so they can be regenerated by Aquafil into the high-quality ECONYL® yarn used for the production of brand-new products such as RACEMARK’s automotive mats.

Healthy Seas was founded by a non-profit organisation (Ghost Fishing) and two sustainable enterprises (Aquafil and Star Sock). Today, many other companies have joined the initiative but RACEMARK is the first Healthy Seas partner from the automotive industry, actively showing commitment for sustainability and environmental protection.

“RACEMARK’s vision is to become the global leader in sustainable automotive floor protection by 2023. We aim to develop and sell products that create no waste and require no new material resources because they can be recovered at the end of their useful life and endlessly upcycled, recycled or regenerated. This is a big goal, but we believe that step by step we can achieve it by working together with our suppliers and customers. We also strive to elevate awareness of environmental threats related to our industry such as products being made which have a shorter useful life cycle than their expected decomposition lifecycle. To be successful in building a more sustainable future, we need knowledgeable and committed partnerships. This is why we are proud to become a partner of Healthy Seas.” Cannon Bailey, President, Racemark

Since its launch in 2013, Healthy Seas has collected 453 tons of waste nets from the seas and from land, in cooperation with divers and fishermen. That is the equivalent in weight of 3 blue whales! The nets recovered from thes seas, sometimes called “ghost nets”, remain in the marine ecosystem for hundreds of years entangling and killing many marine animals including whales, turtles and birds.

Thanks to the ECONYL® Regeneration System, the nylon in the fishing nets is regenerated into high-quality ECONYL® yarn which is then turned into brand new sustainable products. According to a joint report by the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation) and UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), an estimated 640,000 tons of fishing gear are left in our oceans each year, accounting for one-tenth of all marine litter.

Healthy Seas is an open initative and welcomes new partners on board who are committed to circular economy, sustainabilty and marine protection.

Healthy Seas Promo Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JvQgSTEpzk&t

Photos available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yu1h8vs2kykez3k/AAChi_qWL_Y1cLJD_AnmLXxDa?dl=0

Notes to Editors:

About RACEMARK

Racemark’s vision is to become the global leader in sustainable automotive floor protection & design by 2023 by reducing its environmental impact, innovating products & processes, and expanding into new markets.

Racemark was the first company in the world to create a custom-fit carpet car mat. The company was founded in 1972 by Bob Bailey, Porsche of America team world class race car driver, on the principal of engineering excellence. Today, Racemark is a 100% family owned and operated business that includes manufacturing locations in the United States, Germany, Hungary and Switzerland. It delivers features and product enhancements to achieve “best in class” parts for the global automotive industry. RACEMARK team is dedicated to the production of the finest automobile floor mats in the world, supplying the premier brands in the automotive industry. Its customers include Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Tesla, Acura, Audi, Bentley, Chrysler, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, MINI, Mitsubishi, Toyota and Volkswagen.

https://www.racemark.com/

About Healthy Seas

The mission of 'Healthy Seas, a Journey from Waste to Wear' initiative, is to remove waste from the seas, in particular fishing nets, for the purpose of creating healthier seas and recycling marine litter into textile products. The recovered nylon fishing nets will be transformed and regenerated by Aquafil into ECONYL® yarn, a high-quality raw material used to create new products, such as socks, swimwear or carpets.

http://healthyseas.org/



