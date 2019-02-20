Lost Album By '80s Milwaukee Punk-Power-Pop Band Locate Your Lips is Finally Released!

Locate Your Lips “For Kenny” World Release April 5th, 2019

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the mid-1980s Locate Your Lips made some of the most adventurous music heard in Milwaukee. They were a powerful trio but not a power trio in the classic rock sense. Built around the jazz-schooled yet rock ready drumming of Kenny Baldwin, the empathetic accompaniment of bassist Andy Cavaluzzi and fiery guitar playing by (ex - Shivvers guitarist) Jim Eannelli, Locate Your Lips emerged from the city’s punk rock scene—Kenny owned the Starship club that became its Downtown mecca—but was not confined by it. With the energy of punk and the sophistication of jazz and progressive rock Locate Your Lips broke ground and left audiences unable to pigeonhole them.Working with tapes left from a live broadcast on WQFM and a previously unreleased album length studio recording, Jim Eannelli produced a Locate Your Lips album to be released in April, 2019. There was so much material that the project became a double CD with no slack moments.A pre-release show on January 5th was the first chance to hear this batch of songs and performances that remain timeless—as riveting today as they were in 1985. The listening party, an overwhelmingly successful event, was a memorable night of fellowship where participants spoke about the life of Kenny Baldwin (who passed away from cancer in 2015).Happy Growl Records will unveil the official world-wide release of the 2-CD set on April 5th, 2019 for both physical and digital product.To purchase:For information on Locate Your Lips please visit: www.facebook.com/LocateYourLips Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: +1 828-350-8158, glassonyonpr@gmail.com



