Recruiting for Good to Reward Women Who Make a Difference Escape to Celebrate Freedom Trips

Recruiting for Good collaborates with women to make a difference by rewarding referrals with funding for travel scholarships and meaningful adventure trips.

Escape to Celebrate Your Freedom & See the World for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, See the World for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency based in Santa Monica works collaboratively with women professionals to make a difference by rewarding referrals with 'Escape to Celebrate a Freedom Trip;' and making donations to travel scholarships.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Our ' Escape to Celebrate Your Freedom ' Trips are perfect for women who need a break from life; taking care of the kids, stressful jobs, or experiencing a divorce (or bad break up). Escape to have fun adventures, find inspiration, purpose, and joy.”Rewarding Referrals for Good1. Women participate by making introductions to executives (at companies) hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales).2. When Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company and earns a finder's fee, it is shared.3. To help fund a travel scholarship, and to reward "Escape to Celebrate Your Freedom Trip." Rewarding Freedom Trip Destinations for 20201. Bhutan2. India (Yoga Retreat)3. Machu Picchu4. Morocco Journey5. Safari in AfricaCarlos Cymerman adds, "Women can also participate in 'See the World for Good' to help fund gift trips for their best friends."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with donations to travel scholarships; and meaningful trips. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good sponsors, 'See the World for Good' a purpose driven collaborative travel funding service for working professionals who make a difference in Southern California….we help fund gift meaningful trips (for Anniversaries, B-Days, and New Years); travel to find what is missing in your life (adventure, fun, love, meaning, and purpose). Thru meaningful travel experiences; you can re-discover yourself, find freedom, joy, and peace.Experience solo travel, travel with a best friend (or family member), or as a couple. Our purposeful service is perfect for professionals who are empty nesters, newly happily divorced, feeling stressed out at work, celebrating their ’40th’ or '50th' birthday, or couples needing to re-ignite their commitment to love, and cherish each other (find your shared values together thru travel) to learn more visit www.SeetheWorldforGood.com



