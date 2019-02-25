Glen Lerner Gives Back Sponsors Women's Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada's 34th Anniversary Banquet

Glen Lerner® Gives Back announces Sponsorship of the Women’s Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada’s (WRMSCN) 34th Anniversary Banquet and Silent Auction.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glen Lerner® Gives Back announces their sponsorship of the Women’s Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada’s (WRMSCN) 34th Anniversary Shareholder in Life Fundraising Banquet and Silent Auction. The event takes place on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will be held at the Rio Pavilion Conference Center.

Women’s Resource Medical Centers of Southern Nevada (WRMSCN) is a faith-based, charitable organization. Their mission is to “help save the lives of unborn children by sharing the love of Jesus Christ through spiritual, physical, emotional, and educational support to our clients.”

They work to fulfill this mission by providing much-needed support and supplies to mothers. Through their efforts, WRMSCN hopes to offer a viable alternative to women who feel abortion is their only option.

“We value the services WRMSCN provides to our community. This organization has faithfully served women, fathers, and their unborn children for over 35 years. They are dependent upon the generosity of individuals, corporations, and events like this one. We hope our contribution helps make a difference in their efforts to provide specialized care and services to women across the Valley,” stated attorney Glen Lerner.

This year’s master of ceremonies is SOS Radio Morning Show host, Scott Herald. The keynote speaker is John Stonestreet, President of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview. There will be a private keynote reception and silent auction, followed by the evening’s program and dinner.

