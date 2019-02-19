Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its third quarter financial results after the close of business on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-877-256-5984 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21916355)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from March 6, 2019 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on April 5, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21916355)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation

Aziz Hirji

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 952-4102

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.