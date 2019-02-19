TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CENTER FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) GIVES FIVE-STAR RATING TO ZARROW POINTE NURSING CENTER

Zarrow Pointe, Tulsa’s leading retirement community for seniors, has received a five-star rating for its nursing care facility from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); a distinction earned by less than 14% of nursing homes in the entire state of Oklahoma.

The CMS 5-Star Quality Rating is an evaluation system that helps seniors, families, and caregivers compare nursing care facilities more effectively by giving each facility a rating between 1 and 5 stars on its combined performance in health inspections, staffing levels, and quality measures.

According to cms.gov, the health inspections component of the CMS 5-star rating covers standard and complaint surveys conducted over three years of on-site inspections. The rating’s staffing assessment is based on the average number of daily hourly-care provided to each resident by nursing staff. Additionally, the rating of quality measures includes an evaluation of 16 different physical and clinical measures for nursing home residents.

For over three decades, the Zarrow Pointe retirement community has redefined industry standards in Oklahoma by delivering an exceptional program that combines high-quality senior care, with a philosophy of life-long learning and wellness. Recently, the Zarrow Pointe nursing center also received a zero-deficiency rating from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, further cementing its reputation as a top-ranking facility.

Jim Jakubovitz, CEO Zarrow Pointe, attributes Zarrow Pointe’s high rankings and continued success in service delivery to an outstanding team that prioritizes resident satisfaction. “A 5-star rating from CMS is the ultimate team achievement that is only earned by facilities that can guarantee a top-notch, premium healthcare experience. It requires a group of highly talented individuals working relentlessly to achieve excellence. At Zarrow Pointe, this milestone is a reflection of our team’s enduring commitment to quality, performance and resident-focused care.”



Zarrow Pointe is a vibrant and engaging senior living community in Tulsa that inspires lifelong learning and represents active seniors of all faiths and traditions. Visit www.zarrowpointe.org, or view more here: https://vimeo.com/262428158

For more information, contact Aaliya Briggs: abriggs@zarrowpointe.org



