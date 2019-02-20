“Attention Pays--Profitability, Productivity & Accountability," a Focus at PMI Mile Hi Symposium, Coming April 19

Leadership, project management tools, communications & teams are topics coming at PMI Mile Hi Symposium, April 19, Denver, with networking & PDUs.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paying attention to the things that matter and the difference that makes in professional and personal life will be the focus of the address by Neen James, MBA, CSP, at PMI Mile Hi’s 21st Annual Project Management Symposium, coming April 19, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO.

James is back by popular demand at the annual event after receiving rave reviews from the audience at the 2018 event. For the 2019 event, the presentation by James is all new, on what she terms “The Attention Revolution.”

The full day conference kicks off with keynote by bestselling author Daniel Pink (www.DanPink.com) on “New Trends in Leadership & Influence,” with Neen James as Closing Speaker. Workshops and breakouts will be held through the day on leadership, teams, communications, and project management tools & skills. Networking opportunities, hot lunch buffet, and Friday Afternoon Happy Hour are included. (www.PmiMileHiSym.org)

“In an on-demand, 24/7 society, where distractions cost millions of people productivity, profitability, relationships, and peace, it’s time to pay attention to what matters most,” James explained. “To create extraordinary lives, we must learn to “unplug” from the constant barrage of disruptions and “plug in” to the tools, strategies, and mindsets that allow us to harness our attention to reach our highest potential—personally WHO we pay attention to, professionally WHAT we pay attention to and globally HOW we pay attention in the world.”

An internationally renowned speaker, James is the author of “Folding Time—How to Get Twice as Much Done in Half the Time” and “Attention Pays-—How to Drive Profitability, Productivity & Accountability.” (www.NeenJames.com)

One of the top 10 Chapters of the industry leading Project Management Institute (www.Pmi.org), PMI Mile Hi’s annual project management symposium is one of the largest PMI professional development days in the US, with more than 1,500 attendees.

In addition to world class speakers and networking, the event features the opportunity to earn Professional Development Units (PDUs), with the added unique benefit of accumulating more PDUs after the event by accessing selected sessions that will be videotaped during event day.

Symposium core team members are Jana Axline, PMP, PMI Mile Hi President and Symposium Sponsor; Richard Bateman, PMP; Sponsors & Exhibitors; Tiffany Becker and Bonny Roberts, Group Registration; Bonnie Biafore, PMP, Administration; Jim Escue, PMP, Speakers; Laila Saether-Jacobsen, PMP, Event Logistics; Michael V. McKeel, PMP, Technology; Patricia McLaughlin, Marketing; Carolyn Riggs, CMP, Symposium Director; Annabel Saunders, PMP, Registration; Kimberly Wendelin, PMP, Event Mobile App; and Kathy Weyand, PMP, Volunteers.

For sponsor & exhibitor information, contact Richard Bateman, PMP, Sym.Exhibitors@PmiMileHi.org; Registration, Annabel Saunders, PMP, Sym.Registration@PmiMileHi.org; Group Registration, Tiffany Becker or Bonny Roberts, Sym.GrpRegistration@PmiMileHi.org.

Information: Carolyn Riggs, CMP, Symposium@PmiMileHi.org. Visit: www.PmiMileHiSym.org.

