AZ Pain Clinics Offer New Patient Promotion - Free Consultation & X-Ray

TEMPE, AZ, USA, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZ Pain Clinics Offer New Patient Promotion - Free Consultation & X-RayPain Clinics in Tempe, Avondale, Glendale, and Mesa are offering a new patient promotion featuring a free consultation and an X-Ray. They provide full-service concierge services for pain management through diagnostic testing, medical procedures, chiropractic care, and physical exercise modalities. Unity Physician Services may have answers for those dealing with chronic pain in their back, neck, arms, or legs. Their physicians and specialists have extensive experience diagnosing the underlying causes of chronic pain and they work to help their patients find relief and healing. Their current promotion offers the chance for new patients to visit any of their pain clinics in Arizona for a free consultation and X-Ray, allowing the chance to give them a try and learn more about chronic pain and potential problems you may experience after an auto accident.“We came to Unity Physician Services for a consultation after being rear-ended in a car accident,” shared Olivia, a real customer of Unity Physician Services. “They helped my mother and I with our back pain.”Offering Pain Management Solutions in Tempe, Avondale, Glendale, and MesaUnity Physician Services offers a wide array of treatments for the relief of chronic pain caused by accident, injury, or disease. Their natural therapies offer to not only mask a patient’s symptoms but truly manage their pain and set them on a path towards optimal health. Treatments offered by Unity Physician Services for pain management and pain relief include:● Male Testosterone Therapy● Low Dose Steroid Injections● Nerve Blocks● Pharmacological Intervention● Radiofrequency Neuroablation● Facet Injection● Medial Branch Blocks● EpiduralsLearn more about available treatments after receiving a free consultation and X-Ray as part of the new patient promotion at the pain clinics in Tempe, Avondale, Glendale, and Mesa.About Unity Physician ServicesUnity Physician Services is a pain management practice that practices responsible pain management and relief. Their services and specialties are not commonly found in typical pain clinics, allowing them to offer convenient, comfortable, and efficient pain management plans that are tailor-made for specific situations and individual needs. Learn more about their new patient promotion and contact them today to take advantage at one of their Arizona pain clinics.Contact Unity Physician ServicesMarketing ManagerReferrals@unitydoctors.com602-603-4077



