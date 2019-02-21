Almost 40 companies are days away from introducing mobile products, devices, wireless services at ShowStoppers MWC

ShowStoppers press event during MWC features tools for work, home, play, safety, privacy, health, flight; Setting records, 800+ journalists are pre-registered

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BARCELONA, SPAIN and AUSTIN, TX., 00 Feb. 2019 – Almost 40 industry leaders, innovators and start-up companies are days away from introducing new mobile gear, wireless devices, apps, services and tools for work, home, play, safety, privacy, health and flight to hundreds of journalists attending ShowStoppers® at MWC, www.showstoppers.com, the press-only showcase event in Barcelona.

ShowStoppers @ Mobile World Congress -- the 12th annual edition of the longest-running press event during the global tradeshow that defines the mobile industry – is scheduled for Sunday, 24 February.

Setting records, more than 850 journalists from 66 countries are already pre-registered to attend the press event, which takes place 3-6 pm at El Born Cultural Center – mixing the newest blockchain and foldable phones, tools to stop mobile spam and secure gaming consoles and baby monitors, AI-powered smart toothbrushes, smart glasses for Augmented Reality, and more, steps above the site of an archeological dig that reveals centuries of the history of Barcelona.

Exhibiting companies include, among others: Afilias, Apption Labs, Atmosic, AVM, Bitdefender, Energous, Faytech, First Orion, Giesecke + Devrient Mobile Security, Hopper, Inseego, Inside Secure, MysteryVibe, Nanusens, Opera, Parallels, Pundi X, Royole, Tech West Canada, Proctor & Gamble and Oral-B, Umay Care and Vuzix.

The exhibitors include startups from Japan selected by JETRO, www.jetro.go.jp, the Japan External Trade Organization, which promotes foreign investment in Japan and helps small to medium-size Japanese firms maximize global export potential:

• Aquabit Spirals -- enables users to hyperlink the real world;

• Empath – vocal emotion AI that identifies human emotions in real time, regardless of language;

• Fukushima Wheel -- helps bikeshare programs be more profitable and safe;

• George and Shaun -- AI and IoT solutions that solve social problems, including dementia;

• Infinitegra -- wearable camera and telecommunications system;

• Trigence Semiconductor – audio circuits and module designs for digital audio;

• Kotozna – destroys language barriers;

• PicoCELA – edge computing using wireless multi-hop technologies;

• Pisces – virtual office system where users can collaborate with remote workers using 3D camera and AR glasses;

• Sigma-SAR Institute – satellite data analysis services for land-surface displacement and deformation;

• Spiral Inc. – autonomous flight systems for indoor drones;

• Techno-labo – a platform for industrial designers that accelerates creation of IoT devices;

• Vanguard Industries – specialists in concept, product and experience design, including prototyping and manufacturing.

“JETRO is working with METI, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, to grow and support the global expansion of Japanese startups, with the governmental goal of creating 20 unicorns or 20 listed venture companies by 2023,” said Hiroshi Kawamata, director general of Intellectual Property and Innovation Department at JETRO. “Leveraging ShowStoppers, we intend to raise the visibility of these startups.”

