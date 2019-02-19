Ancient Resource Auctions' online-only Exceptional Antiquities Sale, March 2nd, features over 500 lots of exciting items

Complete Woolly Rhinoceros skull fossil from the Pleistocene era, 20,000-20,000 years old, found in Europe (the Meuse River in Belgium), not the Siberian Tundra (est. $50,000-$60,000). Egyptian pharaoh limestone head from a sphinx dating to the Ptolemaic period, circa 332-30 BC, depicting a pharaoh wearing a Nemes head cloth, 11 ½ inches tall (est. $10,000-$15,000). Etruscan terracotta female votive head, 4th Century BC, boasting beautifully modeled features in high relief, wearing a diadem adorned with rings and pellets (est. $5,500-$8,000). Greek terracotta relief scene from circa the 5th century BC, depicting two women seated on ornate chairs and facing each other, mold-made and partially in the round (est. $8,000-$12,000). Lovely marble portrait of Aristotle, circa 15th-17th century, 14 ½ inches by 10 ¾ inches, with a Latin inscription (est. $3,000-$5,000).

MONTROSE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONTROSE, Calif. – A spectacular selection of authentic, well-provenanced ancient Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Near Eastern, Islamic, Byzantine and Pre-Columbian antiquities , plus many other unique ethnographic items , will be sold in an online-only Exceptional Antiquities Sale planned for Saturday, March 2nd at 9 am Pacific time by Ancient Resource Auctions, based in Montrose.All lots may be viewed and bid on now, via Ancient Resource Auctions’ dedicated bidding platform, bid.AncientResourceAuctions.com, and on its bidding apps for both Android and Apple devices. Bidding will also be available on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.“We are quite proud of this auction. It’s one of our biggest sales in years, and we’re featuring an incredible selection of antiquities from a wide variety of cultures,” said Gabriel Vandervort, the president and owner of Ancient Resource Auctions. “We also have a fantastic selection of fossils that we are excited to be offering. Buyers are sure to get really wonderful pieces at great prices.”Important lots expected to attract keen bidder interest include a spectacular and complete Woolly Rhinoceros skull fossil from the Pleistocene era, about 20,000-20,000 years old (lot 213K), an Egyptian pharaoh limestone head from a sphinx dating to the Ptolemaic period, circa 332-30 BC (lot 74) and a gorgeous Etruscan terracotta female votive head from the 4th Century BC (lot 227).With a pre-sale estimate of $50,000-$60,000, the Woolly Rhinoceros skull fossil is a strong candidate for top lot of the auction. The signature specimen is a complete skull from one of the most famous beasts of the last Ice Age. The fact that it was found in Europe (the Meuse River in Belgium) and not the Siberian Tundra, where most have been found, only adds to its desirability.The Egyptian limestone head from a sphinx depicts a pharaoh wearing a Nemes head cloth, with lappets and uraeus. The features of the 11 ½ inch tall figure are handsomely carved, making it a nice display piece and accounting for its $10,000-$15,000 pre-sale estimate. It was previously in the collection of Ruth Deyo and her husband Charles Dalton. Mrs. Deyo was a world-renowned musician and personality, and a close friend of the famed archaeologist Howard Carter.The Etruscan terracotta female votive head boasts beautifully modeled features in high relief. She wears a diadem adorned with rings and pellets and disc earrings, and her hair is parted at the center and styled in waves, with bunches of curls above each cheek. Purchased by the owner at a Sotheby’s auction in the 1980s, the head, with dazzling eye appeal, should bring $5,500-$8,000.A giant, prehistoric Tarpon-like Cladocyclus fish fossil from the Lower Cretaceous Period in the time of the dinosaurs about 110 million years ago, 48 ½ inches by 11 ¼ inches, has an estimate of $18,000-$25,000. Also, an Egyptian Middle Kingdom pottery Hippopotamus, circa 2061-1784 BC, 3 inches tall, standing on a rectangular, sledge-like base, should make $1,750-$3,500.An Egyptian bronze figure of a striding Harpokrates from the Late Period, circa 664-332 BC, depicted nude wearing a Nemes head cloth with uraeus and the Hem Hem crown, 7 ¾ inches tall on a base, should fetch $9,000-$15,000; while an equally gorgeous series of three Egyptian wood panels, also Late Period, circa 664-30 BC, from a door or shrine, is estimated at $6,000-$8,000.A Greek terracotta relief scene from circa the 5th century BC, depicting two women seated on ornate chairs and facing each other, mold-made and partially in the round, is expected to realize $8,000-$12,000; and an Egyptian sandstone Canopic jar lid representing Imsety, one of the four sons of Horus, made during the New Kingdom, circa 1570-1075 BC, should hit $3,000-$5,000.A large Coptic limestone funerary stela (standing slab) from the 4th-5th century AD, 22 inches tall, depicting a male youth kneeling on a soft chair or pillow, supported by Corinthian columns, has an estimate of $8,000-$10,000. Also, a gorgeous Greek Tanagra figurine of a woman draped in chiton and himation, circa 3rd-2nd century BC, 8 inches tall, should command $1,800-$3,000.A rare and superb bicolor faience statue of Nefertem from the Late Period (circa 664-30 BC), shown seated on a decorated throne supporting a large Eye of Horus against his chest, 6 ½ inches tall, is expected to garner $6,000-$10,000; while a lovely marble portrait of Aristotle, circa 15th-17th century, 14 ½ inches by 10 ¾ inches, with a Latin inscription, should sell for $3,000-$5,000.A stunning Vera Cruz standing priest (Late Classic/Early Post Classic, circa 500-900 AD), 23 ½ inches tall, with both arms outstretched, wearing a loin cloth, headdress, ear spools and a beaded necklace, has an estimate of $1,800-$3,500. Also, a large Vera Cruz ceramic head, circa 400-700 AD, with handsome, nicely-modeled features and very well preserved, should earn $900-$1,200.A 4th century BC Apulian red figure lidded kothon, depicting the head of a lady of fashion, 7 ¼ inches tall, a beautiful example with fine style and excellent preservation, is estimated to achieve $1,800-$3,000; while two exquisitely carved Taino hard stone Cohoba bowls, both circa 1000-1500 AD, one ovoid and the other oval, will be sold individually (est. $200-$400, $300-$600).Ancient Rescource Auctions is one of the few specialized auction houses with regard to genuine ancient artifacts, which are made available to its worldwide client base at reasonable prices. “We are a small operation with a true passion and dedication for ancient history,” Mr. Vandervort said. “My partners and I have decades of combined experience working with these fine items.”Ancient Resource Auctions is seeking quality coins and antiquities for future auctions. Ancient Resource Auctions is seeking quality coins and antiquities for future auctions. To inquire about consigning one piece or an entire collection, you may call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.To learn more about Ancient Resource Auctions and the March 2nd Exceptional Antiquities Sale, visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com .



