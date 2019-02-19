Spirulina Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants. 
First, the spirulina industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in China, India and American. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DIC, King Dnarmsa, CBN and Green-A, both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in Yunnan and Shandong province.

Second, as for consumption market, the global market sales were 11336 MT spirulina in 2015, which was much higher than that of 9128 in 2012.

Third, the sales market mainly focus on the China, USA, India, Japan and Europe etc. region. In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of phycocyanin as a natural colorant in food and beverage products. Since then, demand has risen dramatically, particularly in the Americas and Europe. In 2016, China was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 45.70%. USA was the second sales market with sales share 22.75% in 2016.

Fourth, the price of spirulina was decreasing from 2012 to 2016, increased since 2017; also the gross margin decreased. It is expect that the price is also decreasing in future. The gross margin is about 12%-17% in 2015, while the global average spirulina price is about 10804 USD/MT in 2017.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye on economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to health, especially in developed regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of spirulina will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Spirulina market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spirulina market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Spirulina in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spirulina in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Spirulina market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Spirulina market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
DIC 
Cyanotech 
Parry Nutraceuticals 
Hydrolina Biotech 
King Dnarmsa 
CBN 
Green-A 
Spirin 
Chenghai Bao ER 
Shenliu 
SBD 
Lanbao 
Tianjian 
Wuli Lvqi 
Gangfa

Market size by Product 
Spirulina Powder 
Spirulina Tablet 
Spirulina Extracts 

Market size by End User 
Health Products 
Feed 
Others

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Spirulina Manufacturers 
Spirulina Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Spirulina Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Spirulina Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Spirulina Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Spirulina Powder 
1.4.3 Spirulina Tablet 
1.4.4 Spirulina Extracts 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Spirulina Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Health Products 
1.5.3 Feed 
1.5.4 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Spirulina Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Spirulina Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Spirulina Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Spirulina Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Spirulina Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Spirulina Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 DIC 
11.1.1 DIC Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 DIC Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 DIC Spirulina Products Offered 
11.1.5 DIC Recent Development 
11.2 Cyanotech 
11.2.1 Cyanotech Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Cyanotech Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Cyanotech Spirulina Products Offered 
11.2.5 Cyanotech Recent Development 
11.3 Parry Nutraceuticals 
11.3.1 Parry Nutraceuticals Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Parry Nutraceuticals Spirulina Products Offered 
11.3.5 Parry Nutraceuticals Recent Development 
11.4 Hydrolina Biotech 
11.4.1 Hydrolina Biotech Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Hydrolina Biotech Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Hydrolina Biotech Spirulina Products Offered 
11.4.5 Hydrolina Biotech Recent Development 
11.5 King Dnarmsa 
11.5.1 King Dnarmsa Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 King Dnarmsa Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 King Dnarmsa Spirulina Products Offered 
11.5.5 King Dnarmsa Recent Development 

