Plamere Pen Plasma Fibroblast Training and Certification Program Coming To Dallas, Texas On April 8-9, 2019

Eyebrow and Eyelid Lift by Plamere Plasma Pen Pro (PPP)

The global leaders in Plamere Plasma Fibroblast Training and Certification are brining their talents to Dallas, Texas to train future Fibroblast Technicians.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plamere Plasma Pen Pro (PPP) is the newest technique that harnesses the power of plasma, a fourth state matter (Solid, Liquid, Gas, Plasma), to help reduce or eliminate certain skin conditions and concerns, such as wrinkles, fine lines, moles, skin tags, etc.

Through the process of ionization, our PPP unit is able to create an electric charge, or ARC. This arc is focused on a target on the surface of the skin, which causes a controlled burn, which dissipates heat throughout the area being targeted. This technique causes the elimination of moles, skin tags and pigmentation, etc. Moreover, the dissipation of heat throughout the skin being targeted causes your body to send fibroblasts to the area and lay down collagen and elastin fibres, which promotes plumping and tightening of the skin.

Plamere Plasma Fibroblast Therapy is the newest technique that is taking the beauty industry by storm. It is the fastest growing segment in the industry, and many technicians are contacting Plasma Pen Pro (PPP) in order to get the best training available to be able to conduct such treatments as: eyebrow lifts, eyelid lifts, neck lifts, tummy tuck, ear tuck, wrinkle reduction, skin tag removal, and more, without the need for expensive and dangerous surgery, and without the use of a scalpel.

Rose Cruz, a Master Plasma Fibroblast technician and CEO of Plasma Pen Pro states "Our company gets about 15-20 emails and phone calls a day from technicians and clients alike wanting to either have a treatment or learn how to conduct a PF (Plasma Fibroblast) treatment." Rose Cruz has been in the beauty industry for over 25 years, and started as an aesthetician when she was only 16 years of age, and now owns 3 companies in the beauty industry, from aesthetics to Scalp Micropigmentation to now Plasma Fibroblast. "We have seen the biggest growth in Plasma Fibroblast Therapy because it simply works. What is important is that the technicians getting trained or getting trained the right way. With any new procedure, there are always those trying to scam students by misrepresenting themselves as experts in the industry, or using sub-par techniques or poor equipment, which of course leads to unwanted side-effects and can ruin the industry for everyone." As Rose Cruz states, it is important for up and coming technicians wanting to take a Plasma Fibroblast course to ensure that they check everything from rules and regulations in their city or state, check with their board to ensure that they are able to perform this treatment in their city or state, and finally, make sure that each student checks with their insurance company to ensure that they cover this treatment. "Students may think that the training school is responsible for finding out if they are able to conduct this treatment in their area, but the fact is that a lot of issues can come up that the student and training school may not be aware of, that limits or prevents the student from being to conduct a PF treatment, such as: insurance, board certification, the need for a medical director, their past insurance claims, their title, etc. It is always the responsibility of the student to ensure that they are able to practice in a certain field before taking the course."

Plasma Fibroblast treatments have been around for many years in Europe and Asia, however, just recently started to make its way to North America. Rose Cruz and the Plasma Pen Pro team have taught PF in Europe and Australia, and have been on tour in the USA in 2019 already selling out New York, Orlando, Miami, Detroit and Chicago. They are now headed to Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Denver, before hitting up the West Coast the second half of year.

Rose Cruz advises to book early, as they only take a max of 4-6 students, depending on experience, as Plasma Pen Pro wants to ensure that all students get enough time with her to be able to learn and understand the theory portion of the program, but as well, focus on completing treatments on the live models. "Although theory is very important, this type of program really focuses on the students actually working on live models so that they gain the confidence they need to be able to go back home to their office and be able to complete a full treatment on their own clients."

The Plamere Plasma Fibroblast course is an intensive 2-day course, and usually costs $4000USD, however, until February 28, 2018, you can purchase your seat for only $3500USD, a savings of $500. Simply visit https://www.plasmapenpro.com/events/plamere-training-and-certification-dallas-tx-april-8-9 to place your deposit and hold your spot. This program is expected to sell out quickly.

For more information about Plasma Fibroblast Training and Certification taught by Plasma Pen Pro, please visit them at: http://www.plasmapenpro.com

For more before and after pictures and videos of actual client results, please visit: http://www.instagram.com/plasmapenpro

Plamere Plasma Pen Pro completing an eyebrow lift and an eyelid lift using Plamere Plasma Pen.



