Four weeks until SMi’s 21st Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 2019

SMi's Superbugs & Superdrugs 2019

SMi Reports: Senior industry experts will gather in London to discuss the recent advances made in combating antibiotic resistance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global threat of antimicrobial resistance continues to grow, the advances of modern medicines are at risk of being lost. Failure to act quickly means the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria could lead to increased mortality from normally minor injuries and benign infections.For this reason, the Superbugs & Superdrugs conference , taking place on 18th-19th March 2019 in London, will gather leaders from pharmaceutical companies, academia and the wider scientific community together with regulatory agencies and public-private partnerships, to discuss the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.The latest confirmed attendees for this year’s event include: ACS Dobfar SpA, Aelin Therapeutics, Akthelia Pharmaceuticals, AMR Centre, Destiny Pharma, Evotec UK, Fundeni Clinical Institute, LifeArc, Meiji Seika Pharma Co., MycoBiologics at University of Aberdeen, Phico Therapeutics, PSI CRO AG, University of Liverpool, University of North Texas Health Science Center, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Wollongong Hospital, and many more.SMi are delighted to announce a new speaker, Dr Heather Fairhead, CEO of Phico Therapeutics, who will present on ‘SASProject: a novel first-in-class antibacterial technology’. Phico Therapeutics will also be sponsoring this year’s two-day conference.In the run up to conference, SMi caught up with this year’s co-chair Lloyd Czaplewski, Director at Chemical Biology Ventures, to learn more about his role and perspectives on the state of the global threat of antibiotic resistance.Exclusive snapshot of the interview below:Q: What do you do in your day to day role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?A: I work as CSO at Persica Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage company, working on a novel treatment for Chronic Low Back Pain caused by bacterial infection of the spinal disc. In addition, I consult through Chemical Biology Ventures Ltd and work with Universities and funders e.g. Novo Repair Impact Fund.Q: What role do you believe finding higher quality antifungal hits plays in leading the fight against AMR?A: Better target validation and more tractable hits are both important, but the problem is multi-factorial. Look up what a 20-set Venn diagram and consider that the candidate is represented by one sector. That's the type of problem we are trying to solve.Full speaker interview is available to download on the event website at http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einpress The two-day conference will host 19+ senior industry experts, giving detailed presentations on antimicrobial research development, novel antifungal agents, funding and regulations updates, as well as two half-day, post-conference interactive workshops on: “Understanding the complexity of the microbiome and how to navigate it” and “Understanding PK/PD in antimicrobial research”.With only four weeks to go until the conference, interested parties can register online at http://www.superbugssuperdrugs.com/einpress Conference: 18th & 19th March 2019Half-day post conference workshops: 20th March 2019Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



