Global Hotel Furniture Market 2019 To Reach Valued At $ 5130 million And Grow At A 5.3% Cagr Forecast To 2024
Hotel Furniture – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Furniture Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hotel Furniture – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Hotel furniture is a series of moveable object, such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, tables and sofas) and sleeping (e.g., beds), used in hotel room and public area. Hotel furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or hotel theme. It is usual made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.
The technical barriers of hotel Furniture are relatively low, and the hotel Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the United Stated; the key companies in hotel furniture market include Ashley Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Rooms To Go, Global Group, Foliot Furniture, Mattress Firm, Williams-Sonoma, and others.
In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the hotel furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of hotel furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in hotel furniture market will become more intense.
According to this study, over the next five years the Hotel Furniture market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5130 million by 2024, from US$ 3960 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hotel Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hotel Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture
Rooms To Go
Foliot Furniture
Mattress Firm
Williams-Sonoma
LE-AL Asia
Hmart Limited
Berkshire Hathaway
Laz Boy
American Signature
Sleep Number
Gelaimei Hotel Furniture
Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd
Northland Furniture.
Sleepy’s
Buhler Furniture
Mingjia Furniture
JL Furnishings
Telos Furniture
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748877-global-hotel-furniture-market-growth-2019-2024
This study considers the Hotel Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Wooden Furniture
Leather & Fabric Furniture
Metal Furniture
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Economy Hotel
Extended-Stay Hotel
Full-Service Hotel
Luxury Hotel
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3748877-global-hotel-furniture-market-growth-2019-2024
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Hotel Furniture Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Ashley Furniture
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.1.3 Ashley Furniture Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Ashley Furniture News
12.2 Ashley Furniture
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.2.3 Ashley Furniture Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Ashley Furniture News
12.3 Rooms To Go
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.3.3 Rooms To Go Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Rooms To Go News
12.4 Foliot Furniture
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.4.3 Foliot Furniture Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Foliot Furniture News
12.5 Mattress Firm
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.5.3 Mattress Firm Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Mattress Firm News
12.6 Williams-Sonoma
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.6.3 Williams-Sonoma Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Williams-Sonoma News
12.7 LE-AL Asia
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.7.3 LE-AL Asia Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 LE-AL Asia News
12.8 Hmart Limited
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.8.3 Hmart Limited Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Hmart Limited News
12.9 Berkshire Hathaway
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.9.3 Berkshire Hathaway Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Berkshire Hathaway News
12.10 Laz Boy
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered
12.10.3 Laz Boy Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Laz Boy News
12.11 American Signature
12.12 Sleep Number
12.13 Gelaimei Hotel Furniture
12.14 Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd
12.15 Northland Furniture.
12.16 Sleepy’s
12.17 Buhler Furniture
12.18 Mingjia Furniture
12.19 JL Furnishings
12.20 Telos Furniture
Continued…..
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.