Global Hotel Furniture Market 2019 To Reach Valued At $ 5130 million And Grow At A 5.3% Cagr Forecast To 2024

Hotel Furniture – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024

Description:

Hotel furniture is a series of moveable object, such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, tables and sofas) and sleeping (e.g., beds), used in hotel room and public area. Hotel furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art. In addition to furniture’s functional role, it can serve a symbolic or hotel theme. It is usual made from many materials, including metal, plastic, and wood.

The technical barriers of hotel Furniture are relatively low, and the hotel Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the United Stated; the key companies in hotel furniture market include Ashley Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Rooms To Go, Global Group, Foliot Furniture, Mattress Firm, Williams-Sonoma, and others.

In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the hotel furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of hotel furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in hotel furniture market will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hotel Furniture market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5130 million by 2024, from US$ 3960 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hotel Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hotel Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture

Rooms To Go

Foliot Furniture

Mattress Firm

Williams-Sonoma

LE-AL Asia

Hmart Limited

Berkshire Hathaway

Laz Boy

American Signature

Sleep Number

Gelaimei Hotel Furniture

Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd

Northland Furniture.

Sleepy’s

Buhler Furniture

Mingjia Furniture

JL Furnishings

Telos Furniture

This study considers the Hotel Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wooden Furniture

Leather & Fabric Furniture

Metal Furniture

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Economy Hotel

Extended-Stay Hotel

Full-Service Hotel

Luxury Hotel

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Hotel Furniture Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Ashley Furniture

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.1.3 Ashley Furniture Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Ashley Furniture News

12.2 Ashley Furniture

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.2.3 Ashley Furniture Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Ashley Furniture News

12.3 Rooms To Go

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.3.3 Rooms To Go Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Rooms To Go News

12.4 Foliot Furniture

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.4.3 Foliot Furniture Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Foliot Furniture News

12.5 Mattress Firm

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.5.3 Mattress Firm Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Mattress Firm News

12.6 Williams-Sonoma

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.6.3 Williams-Sonoma Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Williams-Sonoma News

12.7 LE-AL Asia

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.7.3 LE-AL Asia Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 LE-AL Asia News

12.8 Hmart Limited

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.8.3 Hmart Limited Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Hmart Limited News

12.9 Berkshire Hathaway

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.9.3 Berkshire Hathaway Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Berkshire Hathaway News

12.10 Laz Boy

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Hotel Furniture Product Offered

12.10.3 Laz Boy Hotel Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Laz Boy News

12.11 American Signature

12.12 Sleep Number

12.13 Gelaimei Hotel Furniture

12.14 Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd

12.15 Northland Furniture.

12.16 Sleepy’s

12.17 Buhler Furniture

12.18 Mingjia Furniture

12.19 JL Furnishings

12.20 Telos Furniture

Continued…..



