Global CBD Hemp Oil Market 2019 Demand, Trend, Sale, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Description:

Pure CBD hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).

Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD hemp oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD hemp oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD hemp oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.

Presently, the production of CBD hemp oil is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of CBD hemp oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD hemp oil to customers directly.

According to this study, over the next five years the CBD Hemp Oil market will register a 30.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 760 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CBD Hemp Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD Hemp Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

This study considers the CBD Hemp Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Inorganic Source

Organic Source

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Segment by Type

2.2.1 Inorganic Source

2.2.2 Organic Source

2.3 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 CBD Hemp Oil Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry

2.4.2 Food Industry

2.4.3 Cosmetics Industry

2.5 CBD Hemp Oil Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Kazmira

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.1.3 Kazmira CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Kazmira News

12.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals News

12.3 Freedom Leaf

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.3.3 Freedom Leaf CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Freedom Leaf News

12.4 Green Roads

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.4.3 Green Roads CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Green Roads News

12.5 Medical Marijuana

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.5.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Medical Marijuana News

12.6 Folium Biosciences

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.6.3 Folium Biosciences CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Folium Biosciences News

12.7 HempLife Today

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.7.3 HempLife Today CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 HempLife Today News

12.8 Cannavest

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.8.3 Cannavest CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Cannavest News

12.9 Pharmahemp

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 CBD Hemp Oil Product Offered

12.9.3 Pharmahemp CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Pharmahemp News

12.10 ENDOCA

12.11 CBD American Shaman

12.12 NuLeaf Naturals

Continued…..



