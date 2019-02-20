Cambia Health Solutions and Mental Health America Join the Health Care Transformation Task Force

We are excited to welcome our newest members to the Task Force during a very important year for value transformation.” — Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) announced today that Cambia Health Solutions and Mental Health America have joined its membership.With more than 40 organizations representing patients, payers, providers and purchasers committed to accelerating the adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models, the Task Force aims to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system. By developing and disseminating strategic, operational and policy recommendations, it seeks to spark rapid, measurable change across the health care landscape.Cambia Health Solutions has six affiliated health plans in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah, with recognized success in building and innovating on a portfolio of value-based arrangements with clinics, hospitals, and medical groups. Demonstrating its organizational commitment to transformation, Cambia has increased spend in value-based arrangements by nearly 20% over the past two years.Founded in 1909 with over 200 affiliate and associate members, Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans. MHA’s work is driven by a commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need it; with recovery as the goal.“We are excited to welcome our newest members to the Task Force during a very important year for value transformation,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. “Cambia is driving an enterprise-wide commitment to a person-focused and economically sustainable health system in the markets they serve, while Mental Health America brings the patient voice to our table to address some of the most costly, complex, and pressing health needs as we seek to transformation the health payment and delivery system. We look forward to working with both to further our goal of affordable, high-quality health care for patients.”Catherine Gaffigan, MD, vice president for network management and provider partnership innovation at Cambia Health Solutions, noted that Cambia has been setting and meeting organizational goals for value-based payments in 2016 and is committed to expanding its portfolio of such arrangements and engaging more providers in delivering on the Triple Aim. “We believe the knowledge gained and shared in the Health Care Transformation Task Force and its work groups will inform and accelerate our efforts,” she said.“Mental Health America is excited to partner with members of the Task Force,” said Nathaniel Counts, associate vice president for policy at Mental Health America. “Like HCTTF, we are deeply committed to advancing value-based payment as the next critical phase of health care reform necessary to improve mental health and substance use outcomes in America.”As members of the Task Force, Cambia Health Solutions and Mental Health America join an alliance that shares deep operational expertise and experience while offering a strong policy voice on value-based payment and care delivery. The Task Force’s Board of Directors meets quarterly and oversees six work groups that meet monthly to address a variety of consumer-centered, value-based payment topics.For more information please visit: https://www.hcttf.org ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEHealth Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care.TASK FORCE MEMBERS: Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Ascension • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • CareCentrix • ChenMed • Clarify • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • ConcertoHealth • Dignity Health • Encompass Health • Evolent Health • Geisinger • HRHCare • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • OSF HealthCare • Pacific Business Group on Health • Partners Healthcare • PatientPing • Premier • Remedy Partners • SCL Health • Sentara Healthcare • Trinity Health • Tucson Medical Center • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits TrustABOUT CAMBIA HEALTH SOLUTIONSCambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. ABOUT CAMBIA HEALTH SOLUTIONSCambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches more than 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than 2 million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more, visit https://www.cambiahealth.com/ ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH AMERICAMental Health America (MHA) – founded in 1909 – is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans. Our work is driven by our commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all, early identification and intervention for those at risk, integrated care, services, and supports for those who need it, with recovery as the goal. To learn more, visit http://www.mentalhealthamerica.net/



