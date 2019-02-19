Global and India Service Procurement Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Service Procurement Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

This report provides in depth study of “Service Procurement Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Service Procurement Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Service Procurement market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Global Service Procurement market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

SAP Fieldglass (US)

Beeline (US)

DCR Workforce (US)

PRO Unlimited (US)

PeopleFluent (US)

Provade (US)

PIXID (France)

Upwork (US)

Field Nation (US)

WorkMarket (US)

Superior Group (US)

Enlighta (US)

TargetRecruit (US)

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

