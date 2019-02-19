Global and India Service Procurement Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Service Procurement Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”
PUNE, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Service Procurement Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Service Procurement Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The global Service Procurement market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Global Service Procurement market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
SAP Fieldglass (US)
Beeline (US)
DCR Workforce (US)
PRO Unlimited (US)
PeopleFluent (US)
Provade (US)
PIXID (France)
Upwork (US)
Field Nation (US)
WorkMarket (US)
Superior Group (US)
Enlighta (US)
TargetRecruit (US)
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Contingent Workforce Management
Freelancer Management
Statement of Work Procurement
Services Governance and MSA Management
Analytics and Reporting
Resource Sourcing and Tracking
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer goods
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Continued….
