Global and India Peanut Butter Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

PUNE, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Peanut Butter Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Peanut Butter Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Peanut butter is a high protein, low calorie product that possess high nutritional value. It is healthy alternative to dairy butter and used as bread spread. Major market presence of peanut butter is in western countries in comparison to Asian countries such as India as product is relatively new to the Asian region. Peanut butter is used in various applications in the form of spread and is used as the substitute for milk butter. However, in comparison to other spreads peanut butter is a low calorie product with high protein content. Consumption of peanut butter includes various benefits associated with it such as it helps to reduce the weight and also possess optimum nutrition value. Peanut butter are also available in powder form and used in various applications such as breakfast food, savory sauces and smoothies.

Global Peanut Butter market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

The J.M. Smucker Company

Hormel Foods Corporation

Boulder Brands

Kraft Canada

Algood Food Company

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Regular Peanut Butter

Low Sodium Peanut Butter

Low Sugar Peanut Butter

Others

By Application

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Retailers

Others

At any Query

