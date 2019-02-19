Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Life Insurance Market Status, Size, Growth Major Manufacturers and Forecast 2019-2023

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019

Life Insurance-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Life Insurance industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information.

Scope of the Report:

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Life Insurance 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023 
Main manufacturers/suppliers of Life Insurance worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Life Insurance market 

Market status and development trend of Life Insurance by types and applications 

Cost and profit status of Life Insurance, and marketing status 

Market growth drivers and challenges

The report segments the global Life Insurance market as:

Global Life Insurance Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023): 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Rest APAC 
Latin America

Global Life Insurance Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023): 
Pension 
Regular Life Insurance 
Lifetime Life Insurance 
Others

Global Life Insurance Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis) 
Children 
Adults 
The Old

Global Life Insurance Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Life Insurance Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin): 
Allianz 
AXA 
Nippon Life Insurance 
American Intl. Group 
Aviva 
Assicurazioni Generali 
State Farm Insurance 
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance 
Munich Re Group 
Zurich Financial Services 
Prudential 
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance 
Sumitomo Life Insurance 
Aegon 
MetLife 
Swiss Reinsurance 
CNP Assurances 
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company 
Standard Life Assurance 
WanaArtha Life 
Asian Life Insurance Company 
AIA Group Limited 
China Life Insurance Company Limited 
China Ping An Life Insurance Company Limited 
ACE Group

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Overview of Life Insurance 
1.1 Definition of Life Insurance in This Report 
1.2 Commercial Types of Life Insurance 
1.2.1 Pension 
1.2.2 Regular Life Insurance 
1.2.3 Lifetime Life Insurance 
1.2.4 Others 
1.3 Downstream Application of Life Insurance 
1.3.1 Children 
1.3.2 Adults 
1.3.3 The Old 
1.4 Development History of Life Insurance 
1.5 Market Status and Trend of Life Insurance 2013-2023 
1.5.1 Global Life Insurance Market Status and Trend 2013-2023 
1.5.2 Regional Life Insurance Market Status and Trend 2013-2023 

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions 
2.1 Market Development of Life Insurance 2013-2017 
2.2 Production Market of Life Insurance by Regions 
2.2.1 Production Volume of Life Insurance by Regions 
2.2.2 Production Value of Life Insurance by Regions 
2.3 Demand Market of Life Insurance by Regions 
2.4 Production and Demand Status of Life Insurance by Regions 
2.4.1 Production and Demand Status of Life Insurance by Regions 2013-2017 
2.4.2 Import and Export Status of Life Insurance by Regions 2013-2017 

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types 
3.1 Production Volume of Life Insurance by Types 
3.2 Production Value of Life Insurance by Types 
3.3 Market Forecast of Life Insurance by Types 

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry 
4.1 Demand Volume of Life Insurance by Downstream Industry 
4.2 Market Forecast of Life Insurance by Downstream Industry 

Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Life Insurance 
5.1 Global Economy Situation and Trend Overview 
5.2 Life Insurance Downstream Industry Situation and Trend Overview 

Chapter 6 Life Insurance Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers 
6.1 Production Volume of Life Insurance by Major Manufacturers 
6.2 Production Value of Life Insurance by Major Manufacturers 
6.3 Basic Information of Life Insurance by Major Manufacturers 
6.3.1 Headquarters Location and Established Time of Life Insurance Major Manufacturer 
6.3.2 Employees and Revenue Level of Life Insurance Major Manufacturer 
6.4 Market Competition News and Trend 
6.4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News 
6.4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News 
6.4.3 New Product Development and Launch 

Chapter 7 Life Insurance Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data 
7.1 Allianz 
7.1.1 Company profile 
7.1.2 Representative Life Insurance Product 
7.1.3 Life Insurance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Allianz 
7.2 AXA 
7.2.1 Company profile 
7.2.2 Representative Life Insurance Product 
7.2.3 Life Insurance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of AXA 
7.3 Nippon Life Insurance 
7.3.1 Company profile 
7.3.2 Representative Life Insurance Product 
7.3.3 Life Insurance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Nippon Life Insurance 
7.4 American Intl. Group 
7.4.1 Company profile 
7.4.2 Representative Life Insurance Product 
7.4.3 Life Insurance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of American Intl. Group 
7.5 Aviva 
7.5.1 Company profile 
7.5.2 Representative Life Insurance Product 
7.5.3 Life Insurance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Aviva 

