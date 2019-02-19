Dental CAD/CAM 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2027

Wise.Guy.

Report Description

Introduction

Form past few years, Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) have invaded many practices and is so precise that dental restorations made by CAD/CAM often fits more better than those made in a dental lab. Patient satisfaction is being increased simply because the tooth gets repaired in a single day instead of having to return for repeat appointments. CAD/CAM dentistry technology is helping patients move on faster than ever before. By using the technology dentist can completely control the final result.

Dental CAD/CAM market has been segmented on the basis of type of product which comprises of in-lab system, and in-office system. On the basis of products, market is segmented into equipment which is sub-segmented in to milling machines and scanners, and software. On the basis of application, market is segmented into crowns, dentures, bridges, veneers and inlays/onlays. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into dental laboratory, dental clinic, and research/academic institutes.

Globally the market for Dental CAD/CAM is increasing rapidly. Globally the market for dental CAD/CAM is expected to grow at the rate of about 8.1% from 2016 to 2027.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the research report are Align Technology, Inc., Axsys Incorporated, B&D Dental Technologies, DATRON AG, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental GmbH, Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher Corporation), PLANMECA OY, Roland DGA Corporation, Straumann, Yenadent Ltd, 3Shape A/S and others.



Study Objectives:

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type of product, procedure component, by application, and end users.

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

• Dental CAD/CAM service providers

• Dental CAD/CAM equipment manufacturers and suppliers

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Laboratories

• Independent Research Laboratories

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The dental CAD/CAM global market and is expected to reach $3.33 billion by 2027.

• Equipment holds the largest share of 89% of the market.

• Europe holds the largest market share of 42.2% of dental CAD/CAM market and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,458.0 billion by the end of forecast period.

• Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

America

• North America

Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Prologue 12

2 Market Introduction 16

2.1 Definition 16

2.2 Scope of Study 16

2.3 Research Objective 16

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations 17

2.4.1 Assumptions 17

2.4.2 Limitations 17

2.5 Market Structure 17

2.6 Market Segmentation 18

2.6.1 Type of Product 18

2.6.1.1 Introduction 18

2.6.1.2 In-Lab CAD/CAM System 18

2.6.1.3 In-Office CAD/CAM System 18

2.6.2 Component 19

2.6.2.1 Introduction 19

2.6.2.2 Equipment 19

2.6.2.2.1 Milling Machine 19

2.6.2.2.1.1 Dry Milling Machine 19

2.6.2.2.1.2 Wet Milling Machine 19

2.6.2.2.2 Scanner 20

2.6.2.3 Software 20

2.6.3 Application 20

2.6.3.1 Introduction 20

2.6.3.2 Crowns 20

2.6.3.3 Denture 21

2.6.3.4 Bridge 21

2.6.3.5 Veneers 21

2.6.3.6 Inlays/Onlays 21

2.6.4 End User 22

2.6.4.1 Introduction 22

2.6.4.2 Dental Laboratories 22

2.6.4.3 Dental Clinic 22

2.6.4.4 Research/ Academic Institutes 22

….



10 Company Profiles 80

10.1 Align Technology, Inc. 80

10.1.1 Company Overview 80

10.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 80

10.1.3 Financial Overview 81

10.1.4 Key Development 82

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis 83

10.2 Axsys Incorporated 84

10.2.1 Company Overview 84

10.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 84

10.2.3 Financial Overview 84

10.2.4 Key Development 85

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis 85

10.3 B&D Dental Technologies 86

10.3.1 Company Overview 86

10.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 86

10.3.3 Financial Overview 86

10.3.4 Key Development 87

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis 87

10.4 DATRON AG 88

10.4.1 Company Overview 88

10.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 88

10.4.3 Financial Overview 88

10.4.4 Key Development 89

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis 90

10.5 Dentsply Sirona 91

10.5.1 Company Overview 91

10.5.2 Product Overview 91

10.5.3 Financial Overview 92

10.5.4 Key Developments 93

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis 94

Continued…….

