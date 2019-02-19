Global Amusement Parks Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

An amusement park is a park that features various attractions, such as rides and games, as well as other events for entertainment purposes. A theme park is a type of amusement park that bases its structures and attractions around a central theme, often featuring multiple areas with different themes. Unlike temporary and mobile funfairs and carnivals, amusement parks are stationary and built for long-lasting operation. They are more elaborate than city parks and playgrounds, usually providing attractions that cater to a variety of age groups. While amusement parks often contain themed areas, theme parks place a heavier focus with more intricately-designed themes that revolve around a particular subject or group of subjects.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Amusement Parks market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Amusement Parks market by product type and applications/end industries.

The North American and the European amusement parks markets are anticipated to witness substantial growth due to increasing per capita disposable income along with presence of major theme-based parks in the focused regions. Walt Disney World in Florida is considered as the most visited theme park in the world. Dubailand, an amusement park currently being constructed in Dubai is expected to be the largest theme-based park in the world. In India, Imagica, an amusement park owned by Adlabs, has surged in popularity. Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Lotte World (South Korea), Everland (South Korea), Tokyo Disney Resort, and Universal Studios in Japan are some of the most visited amusement parks in Asia Pacific.

The global Amusement Parks market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Amusement Parks.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Disney Parks and Resorts

Universal Studios Theme parks

OTC Parks China

SeaWorld Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Science Theme-based Parks

Music/Art Theme-based Parks

Other Themes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Children

Adult

