Global Fire Doors Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Fire Doors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Fire Doors Market
Fire Doors Door is a door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of fire and smoke between separate compartments of a structure and to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship.
The Fire Doors are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 10906.60 million in 2018 to reach 14970.02 million by 2025 in global market. The Fire Doors market is very fragment market; the revenue of top twenty-five manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2018.
The leading manufactures mainly are ASSA ABLOY, Sanwa, Buyang, chinsun, UK Fire Doors and Saintgeneral. ASSA ABLOY is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 3.19% in 2018.
According to this study, over the next five years the Fire Doors market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13700 million by 2024, from US$ 10900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire Doors business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fire Doors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744659-global-fire-doors-market-growth-2019-2024
This study considers the Fire Doors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Fire Timber Doors
Fire Steel Doors
Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors
Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors
Other Material Fire Doors
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industry
Commercial
Residential
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ASSA ABLOY
Sanwa
Buyang
chinsun
UK Fire Doors
Saintgeneral
Wonly Group
Dali
HORMANN
NINZ
Meixin
FUSIM
Chuntian Group
Howden Joinery
WANJIA
Jia Hui Doors
Simto
Vista
Rapp Marine
Zhucheng Group
Taotao
Republic Doors and Frames
Teckntrup
Hueck
Schuco
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744659-global-fire-doors-market-growth-2019-2024
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Fire Doors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Fire Doors market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Fire Doors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Fire Doors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Fire Doors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Fire Doors Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Fire Doors Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Fire Doors Segment by Type
2.2.1 Fire Timber Doors
2.2.2 Fire Steel Doors
2.2.3 Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors
2.2.4 Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors
2.2.5 Other Material Fire Doors
2.3 Fire Doors Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Fire Doors Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Fire Doors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Fire Doors Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Fire Doors Segment by Application
2.4.1 Industry
2.4.2 Commercial
2.4.3 Residential
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Fire Doors Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Fire Doors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Fire Doors Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Fire Doors Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Fire Doors by Players
3.1 Global Fire Doors Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Fire Doors Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Fire Doors Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Fire Doors Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Fire Doors Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Fire Doors Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Fire Doors Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Fire Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Fire Doors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Fire Doors Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Fire Doors by Regions
4.1 Fire Doors by Regions
4.1.1 Global Fire Doors Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Fire Doors Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Fire Doors Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Fire Doors Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Fire Doors Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Fire Doors Consumption Growth
.....
continued...
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.