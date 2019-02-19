Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Market

Automotive Stabilizer Bar is part of automotive suspensions which helps reduce the automotive body roll of a vehicle during fast cornering or over road irregularities. It connects opposite wheels together through short lever arms linked by a torsion spring.

Generally, one automotive installs one unit, which mainly locates in the front axis. In addition, some high-end cars may install two units.

The automotive stabilizer bar industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account about 60% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and China.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, In Europe, transnational companies, like ZF TRW and Sogefi, are the leading manufactures in this area. As to China, Huayu has become the leader of China domestic manufactures.

China is also the largest consumer of automotive stabilizer bar. In 2015, the consumption of automotive stabilizer bar is about 25700 K Units in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 25%. India has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of a automotive stabilizer bar in the South Asia region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Stabilizer Bar market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2470 million by 2024, from US$ 2140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Stabilizer Bar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Stabilizer Bar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Stabilizer Bar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Solid

Hollow

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ZF TRW

Chuo Spring

Sogefi

Huayu

Mubea

AAM

Thyssenkrupp

DAEWON

NHK International

Yangzhou Dongsheng

Wanxiang

Tata

Kongsberg Automotive

SAT

ADDCO

Tower

SwayTec

Tinsley Bridge

Fawer

Dongfeng

TMT（CSR）

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Stabilizer Bar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Stabilizer Bar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Stabilizer Bar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Stabilizer Bar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Stabilizer Bar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automotive Stabilizer Bar Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Stabilizer Bar Segment by Type

2.2.1 Solid

2.2.2 Hollow

2.3 Automotive Stabilizer Bar Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automotive Stabilizer Bar Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Vehicle

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Stabilizer Bar Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Automotive Stabilizer Bar Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

