Application Container Service Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Application Container Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Container Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
IBM
Microsoft
Apcera
Cisco
Red Hat
Docker
Google
VMware
Apprenda
Joyent
Rancher Labs
SUSE
Sysdig
Jelastic
Kontena
Mesosphere
Puppet Enterprise
Twistlock
Weaveworks
CA Technologies
Oracle
Nimble Storage (An HPE Company)
BlueData
Portworx
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Container Monitoring
Container Security
Container Data Management
Container Networking
Container Orchestration
Support and Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Telecommunication and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Education
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Application Container Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Application Container Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Container Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application Container Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Consulting
1.4.3 Container Monitoring
1.4.4 Container Security
1.4.5 Container Data Management
1.4.6 Container Networking
1.4.7 Container Orchestration
1.4.8 Support and Maintenance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application Container Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Telecommunication and IT
1.5.5 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Media and Entertainment
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Application Container Service Market Size
2.2 Application Container Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Application Container Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Application Container Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Application Container Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Application Container Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Application Container Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Application Container Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Application Container Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Application Container Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Application Container Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Application Container Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Application Container Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon Web Services
12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Apcera
12.4.1 Apcera Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.4.4 Apcera Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Apcera Recent Development
12.5 Cisco
12.5.1 Cisco Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.6 Red Hat
12.6.1 Red Hat Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.6.4 Red Hat Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Red Hat Recent Development
12.7 Docker
12.7.1 Docker Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.7.4 Docker Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Docker Recent Development
12.8 Google
12.8.1 Google Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.8.4 Google Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Google Recent Development
12.9 VMware
12.9.1 VMware Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.9.4 VMware Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 VMware Recent Development
12.10 Apprenda
12.10.1 Apprenda Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Application Container Service Introduction
12.10.4 Apprenda Revenue in Application Container Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Apprenda Recent Development
12.11 Joyent
12.12 Rancher Labs
12.13 SUSE
12.14 Sysdig
12.15 Jelastic
12.16 Kontena
12.17 Mesosphere
12.18 Puppet Enterprise
12.19 Twistlock
12.20 Weaveworks
12.21 CA Technologies
12.22 Oracle
12.23 Nimble Storage (An HPE Company)
12.24 BlueData
12.25 Portworx
Continuous…
